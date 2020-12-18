Virat Kohli and the team management have made an unusual request to the ground staff to not touch the pitch while they are away from the ground. This meant that the pitch was not swept or rolled after the first day’s play at the Adelaide Oval.

The batting team has the right to choose whether to use a light roller or a heavy roller on the pitch. But sweeping the pitch is normally done at the end of the day's play.

However, foxsports.com.au reported that the pitch remained untouched at the request of Virat Kohli and the management. This meant that even the debris on the pitch was not swept away after the close of play, which is highly unusual.

According to rules laid down by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the teams are allowed to request the pitch to remain untouched up until 10 minutes before the resumption of the day’s play.

India ended the first day at 233/6 on the back of a fifty by skipper Virat Kohli

India are in a tricky position going into the second day of the first Test. They ended the first day at 233/6 on the back of a 74 by the Indian skipper, and 40+ scores made by Cheteshwar Pujara and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane.

India had their noses ahead at a point with the score reading 188/3, and Ajinkya Rahane building a good partnership with Virat Kohli.

However, Kohli's run out, which was followed by the quick wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari, meant India were down to 206/6.

R Ashwin and Wriddhiman Saha battled their way against the new ball and saw it through to the close of play.

