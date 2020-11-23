Virat Kohli's India kickstart their 2020/21 tour of Australia with a 6-match limited-overs series, which starts in less than a week at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

The tour commences on November 27 with a 3-match ODI series followed by 3 T20Is, and all 6 matches will be played at the SCG and the Manuka Oval in Canberra. The star action of the tour, though, is the 4-Test series which will start with a pink-ball game at the Adelaide Oval on December 17.

Although Virat Kohli will come back to India after the first Test to attend the birth of his child, India – under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane – would look to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

India will definitely miss the services of Virat Kohli, especially after he became the first Asian captain to win a Test series Down Under when the visitors trumped the Aussies 2-1 in 2018/19. Notably, Kohli has won both the Test series he has been charge of against Australia – 2017 at home and 2018 away.

While he has a not-so-good record in the shortest format against the Aussies, Virat Kohli has quite an enviable tally in the 50-over format. Nonetheless, he would look to further all these numbers this time around.

We now take a look at Virat Kohli’s captaincy numbers against Australia across three formats.

Virat Kohli’s captaincy record in Tests versus Australia

Total matches captained: 9

Matches won: 4

Matches lost: 3

Matches drawn: 2

No result: 0

Win percentage: 44.44

Series captained: 2

Series won: 2

Series lost: 0

Series drawn: 0

Virat Kohli’s captaincy record in ODIs versus Australia

Total matches captained: 17

Matches won: 11

Matches lost: 6

Matches drawn: 0

No result: 0

Win percentage: 64.70

Series captained: 3

Series won: 2

Series lost: 1

Series drawn: 0

Virat Kohli’s captaincy record in T20s versus Australia

Total matches captained: 8

Matches won: 2

Matches lost: 4

Matches drawn: 0

No result: 2

Win percentage: 25

Series captained: 3

Series won: 1

Series lost: 1

Series drawn: 1