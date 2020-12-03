IND v AUS 2020: Virat Kohli's top 5 scores against Australia in T20Is

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of T20I cricket. He has amassed 2794 runs in the 82 matches he has played in the shortest format of the game, at an excellent average of 50.80.

The Indian captain has an even more impressive record against Australia in T20Is. He holds the record for the most runs by a batsman against the Kangaroos, with 584 runs to his name from 16 matches at an outstanding average of 64.88.

Let us have a look at the five highest scores of Virat Kohli against Australia in T20I cricket.

Virat Kohli's top 5 scores against Australia in T20I cricket

#5 - 59* at Melbourne in January 2016

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 59 against Australia at Melbourne in January 2016

India took on the Aussies in the second T20I of their tour of Australia at Melbourne in January 2016. Australian captain Aaron Finch won the toss and invited India to bat first.

Virat Kohli walked into bat after a 97-run opening wicket partnership between Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma. He stitched together a 46-run partnership for the second wicket with the latter, followed by a 38-run association with the then Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

This helped India post a mammoth score of 184/3 in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli finished on an unbeaten 59 runs off just 33 deliveries, with the help of 7 fours and a solitary six.

India managed to restrict Australia to a score of 157/8, thereby emerging victors by 27 runs. Virat Kohli was duly awarded the Man of the Match for his scintillating knock.

#4 - 61* at Sydney in November 2018

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 61 against Australia at Sydney in November 2018

India faced the Kangaroos in the final T20I of their tour to Australia in Sydney in November 2018. Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first.

Australia set India a target of 165 runs to draw parity in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start by adding 67 runs in just 5.3 overs before both the openers were dismissed at the same score.

Virat Kohli first strung together a 41-run partnership with KL Rahul for the third wicket before the latter and Rishabh Pant lost their wickets off consecutive deliveries. He then had an unbroken 60-run association with Dinesh Karthik as India romped home with six wickets in hand and a couple of deliveries to spare.

Virat Kohli's unbeaten 61-run knock came off just 41 deliveries and was studded with 4 fours and a couple of maximums. But the Man of the Match was deservedly awarded to Krunal Pandya for his 4-wicket haul in India's bowling effort.

#3 - 72* at Bengaluru in February 2019

Virat Kohli played an unbeaten 72-run knock against Australia at Bengaluru in February 2019

India hosted the Australians in the second T20I of the latter's tour of the sub-continent at Bengaluru in February 2019. Aussie captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to field first.

KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan added 61 runs for the opening wicket in seven overs before both the openers and Rishabh Pant were dismissed in quick succession. Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni then strung together a 100-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India managed to post a massive score of 190/4 in their allotted 20 overs.

Virat Kohli smashed an unbeaten 72 off just 38 deliveries, which included two fours and six hits beyond the boundary.

But the 191-run target was not enough for the Aussies as they achieved the same with seven wickets in hand and two deliveries to spare. Glenn Maxwell walked away with the Man of the Match award for his unbeaten 113-run knock in the run-chase.

#2 - 82* at Mohali in March 2016

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 81 in the World T20 encounter against Australia at Mohali

India were up against Australia in a must-win Super 10 encounter of the World T20 at Mohali in March 2016. Aussie captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to set a target.

Australia managed to put a total of 160/6 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. Virat Kohli came to the crease at the loss of Shikhar Dhawan's wicket after the openers had added 23 runs.

The pressure was on India, with Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina not making significant contributions. The home team was reduced to a score of 49/3 in the 8th over. Virat Kohli first stitched a 45-run partnership with Yuvraj Singh to bring India back in the game.

This was followed by the match-defining unbroken 67-run stand between Virat Kohli and the Indian captain MS Dhoni as they ran the Aussie fielders ragged with their running between the wickets.

With India needing 39 off the last three overs, Virat Kohli smashed James Faulkner and Nathan Coulter-Nile all over the park. The host nation reached the target with six wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Virat Kohli was undoubtedly awarded the Man of the Match for his majestic unbeaten 82-run knock, which was scored off just 51 deliveries with the help of 9 fours and a couple of hits over the rope.

#1 - 90* at Adelaide in January 2016

Virat Kohli has an unbeaten 90-run knock as his highest score in T20Is against Australia

India travelled to Adelaide for the first T20I of their tour to Australia in January 2016. Home captain Aaron Finch won the toss and opted to chase.

India lost both their openers, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, in quick succession after they added 40 runs for the first wicket. Virat Kohli and Suresh Raina then sent the Aussie fielders on a leather-hunt with a 134-run partnership for the third wicket.

The RCB captain was the more aggressive of the duo, scoring an unbeaten 90 off just 55 deliveries comprising of nine fours and two sixes. India closed their innings by posting a massive score of 188/3 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Indian bowlers never let the Australian batsmen gather any momentum and bowled them out for 151 runs, with the visitors winning the match by 37 runs.

Virat Kohli was expectedly awarded the Man of the Match for his enterprising 90-run knock, which is his highest score against Australia in T20I cricket to date.