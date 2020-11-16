Former Australian captain Greg Chappell heaped praise on Virat Kohli, saying that the Indian skipper is not only one of the best players going around but also an influential person who does not shy away from expressing his opinions.

Chappell, who also served as the head coach of the Indian team from 2005 to 2007, stated that Virat Kohli has strong views and is not afraid to speak his mind.

“I think he’s [Virat Kohli] certainly one of the best players and one of the most influential players in world cricket at the moment...He has strong views, he’s quite happy to speak those views, he’s quite happy to put himself out there and back himself to back up his words,” Chappell told Sydney Morning Herald, according to PTI.

‘While Virat Kohli is playing, India will treat Test cricket with respect,’ reckons Chappell

Virat Kohli after winning the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli might be the highest run-getter in T20Is and has the second-most centuries in ODIs, but the Indian captain has always been vocal about the importance of Test cricket and has insisted on prioritising the longest format of the game.

Speaking on that very topic, Chappell feels that India will be a force to reckon with in Test cricket as long as Virat Kohli remains at the helm of affairs.

“He [Virat Kohli] loves Test cricket and while he’s playing, India will treat Test cricket with respect because he has a big say in Indian cricket. That’s a good thing...If you have a captain of India who is not interested in Test cricket, that will impact the scene. Virat loves Test cricket, he champions Test cricket, and while that’s happening, India will play Test cricket,” Chappell concluded.

Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win a Test series Down Under when India beat the Aussies 2-1 in the 2018/19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

He will be coming back after the first Test this time around to attend the birth of his child, but the team would be hoping that Virat Kohli gets them off to an ideal start in the pink ball Test in Adelaide starting on December 17.