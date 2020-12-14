IND v AUS 2020: 'We were trying'- Alex Carey responds to Allan Border's harsh criticism

Australia A captain Alex Carey has responded to Allan Border's criticism on the hosts' performance during the warm-up tie against India A.

Rishabh Pant took a liking for the Australia A bowlers and smacked them all over the park during the last session on Day 2 of the 3-Day practice match. Border came down heavily on Carey and his team when he said it was "one of the worst, lethargic performances" he has ever seen in the final session of any form of cricket.

Responding to Border's critical opinion, Alex Carey defended his team and shed light on how the proceedings transpired -

''I guess, personally being out there, the attitude wasn't bad. We were trying. We had difficult situations with our bowlers, as I mentioned, making sure they got the right overs in. It was difficult out there with two set batters, and Rishabh (Pant) slogging it the way he did. But I absolutely would love to sit down and chat with AB for all parts of my game.''

Allan Border thinks Alex carey needs to do a lot of work

Alex Carey in action [PC: Twitter]

Border also criticised Alex Carey on a personal level and spoke about how the wicket-keeper batsman has probably gone down a few pegs in the former Australian cricketer's eyes.

''If Alex Carey is in line to be an Australian captain, he has got a lot of work to do for me. He has gone down quite a few pegs. He is a good cricketer Alex Carey, he has got a bit of energy himself, but yesterday he should have reacted to the way the general feel around the team was.''

Australia A were able to hold on to a draw when they came out to bat on the third day of the second warm-up game. Alex Carey made a well made 58 before being dismissed by the part-timer Hanuma Vihari.

Ben McDermott (107*) and Jack Wildermuth (111*) both managed to reach the three-figure mark as Australia A safely negotiated the last day by losing just four wickets.