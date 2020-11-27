Ind v Aus 2020: What is the highest total chased down successfully by India in ODIs?

India have been given a mammoth total to chase down in the first of their three ODIs against Australia. In order to take the lead in the series, the Men in Blue must chase down the home side's 374 against their world-class bowling attack. India will need the likes of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, and co. to shine with the bat. But for them, the situation is not new at all.

If India do manage to successfully complete the chase, it will become their highest successful run chase in ODI cricket, and the second-highest chase ever by any team in ODI history. However, India can take encouragement from the fact that they have chased down big totals against the Aussies in the past.

When the India batsmen made 359 look like a measly score

The highest total India have successfully chased down in their ODI history is Australia's 359, which came all the way back in 2013. Playing in Jaipur, India were absolutely pummelled by the Australia batsmen as they made an incredible 359/5 after 50 overs.

You'd have been forgiven for thinking that the chase was a lost cause. But Rohit Sharma struck a magnificent 141 to guide India to victory with more than six overs to spare. He was helped by an impressive 96 from Shikhar Dhawan, while Virat Kohli was in T20 mode as slapped the Australia bowlers to all corners of the ground on his way to a 52-ball 100.

It was a truly incredible chase that made the history books. It is the fourth-highest successful run chase in ODI history and it paved the way for an incredible come from behind series win for India.

Rohit Sharma scored an incredible 491 runs in that series, and he'll no doubt be sorely missed in India's top order today.