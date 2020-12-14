IND v AUS 2020: Why Hanuma Vihari holds the key for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Hanuma Vihari has played only 9 Tests so far for India, and averages 36.8 at a strike rate of less than 50. The 27-year-old, who is one of many red-ball specialists in the Indian team, has blown hot and cold over the course of his short international career.

Vihari compiled a confident fifty against England on Test debut, but didn't register a half-century in his next 7 innings. He then hit a purple patch, scoring almost 300 runs - including a maiden ton - over the course of a 2-Test series in the West Indies. The following 3 games against South Africa and New Zealand yielded only one fifty, and the middle-order batsman's position in the team came under threat once again.

However, Vihari has all but ensured that he'll be a part of the Indian playing XI for the 1st Test against Australia. Patiently stroking his way to a hundred in the second warm-up match against Australia A and even picking up a wicket, he is likely to slot in at No. 6 for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy opener.

Even if India opt to take a different route with someone like KL Rahul at No. 6, Hanuma Vihari could open the innings in the absence of Rohit Sharma - like he did at the start of his Test career. With Prithvi Shaw struggling to last more than an hour at the crease and Shubman Gill yet to make his Test debut, India could use his services at the top of the order.

Although it's still early days in his international career, Hanuma Vihari could hold the key to India's attempt at retaining the crown they famously won two years ago. Not part of India's white-ball plans or the Indian Premier League, the classy batsman will be eager to prove his worth in the 5-day format.

Hanuma Vihari's promising performance in the second warm-up game

Hanuma Vihari is eye-catchingly compact at the crease

Hanuma Vihari has risen up to the occasion in warm-up games ahead of big tours. He registered scores of 51, 100*, 59 and 101 in the 4 innings that he played against New Zealand A earlier this year, and followed it up with a fluent hundred against Australia A recently.

The standout feature in Vihari's innings was his patience, as he refused to be drawn into playing at anything wide outside off and took toll of the loose deliveries that he was offered. The Andhra Pradesh-born batsman was also fairly secure against short-pitched bowling, which has orchestrated his downfall multiple times at the international level already.

Hanuma Vihari played out the second new ball very competently, and this is something that the best batsmen in the world have struggled with under the lights. He ensured that India didn't lose a heap of wickets like they did in the first warm-up match, and showed that he can play the role of the anchor.

Boasting of an airtight defence and the ability to construct long innings, Hanuma Vihari is exactly what India need in the middle order, provided that he has banished his short-ball demons for good. He doesn't have a great record in Australia, and hasn't crossed fifty in any of the 5 innings he has played Down Under.

However, if his performance in the second warm-up game against India is anything to go by, Vihari may have rounded a corner with his batting. In the absence of Virat Kohli from the 2nd Test onwards, the Indian middle order will need dependable batsmen who can take the pressure off Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.

With the Indian skipper likely to be replaced by a player without much experience at the Test level (such as KL Rahul or Shubman Gill), Hanuma Vihari will be tasked with shepherding the middle order through tricky phases. He will need to consolidate if India lose early wickets, which seems like a distinct possibility given the might of the Aussie bowling attack.

Even Nathan Lyon, who is perhaps the only spinner in the world to have made the transition to the pink ball successfully, will be a major threat as the pitches get a little older. Vihari is an excellent player of spin, and he could tackle the off-spinner's threat better than his peers.

Moreover, Rishabh Pant seems to have sealed his spot in the team with his quickfire hundred, and is slated to come in at No. 7. Hanuma Vihari could play the supporting role to perfection, allowing the young wicket-keeper to play his shots and batting with the tail if needed.

Hanuma Vihari's off-spin might prove to be invaluable to India

Hanuma Vihari has scalped 5 wickets in Test cricket

The performance of India's quick bowlers - Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj - in the warm-up games has birthed rumours that captain Kohli could opt to field an all-pace attack for the pink-ball Test.

With most spinners struggling to extract purchase under the lights, pacers have dominated the few Day-Night Tests that have taken place so far. If India make the brave - albeit unlikely - call of going in with 4 pacers for the 1st Test, Hanuma Vihari might have to play a much bigger role than just a part-timer.

Even if India play a spinner in Ravichandran Ashwin, Vihari might have to chip in with a few overs at the end of sessions to take the pressure off the quicks. All of the visitors' fast bowlers have played a lot of cricket over the last few months, and their workload will need to be managed very carefully over what is a long, hectic tour.

India have assignments against England next, followed by the next edition of the Indian Premier League and the 2021 T20 World Cup. They will need their all-format players such as Bumrah and Shami to be at their best. And although the few overs that Hanuma Vihari bowls may seem inconsequential at the moment, they will have a major impact in the long run.

There also exists the possibility that the Aussie batsmen look to take on Vihari and lose their wicket in the process, just like Alex Carey did in the second warm-up game. If this happens, it will serve as a welcome bonus for the Indians.

Hanuma Vihari has all the makings of a solid Test cricketer

Hanuma Vihari's technique has drawn plaudits from experts

Hanuma Vihari is compact at the crease, and has a solid, effective technique. The 27-year-old's composure and willingness to outlast the opposition has drawn plaudits from fans and experts alike. Capable of contributing with the ball and known to be solid in the slips (despite a rather careless drop in the first warm-up game), Vihari has all the makings of a solid all-round Test cricketer.

Renowned commentator Aakash Chopra recently stated that Vihari could be the man to rescue India from tough situations.

"He is going to play a huge role in the context of the series. It is possible that you are 70/4, so in this situation who will save you, you will look towards Hanuma Vihari. So him getting the hundred was neccessary although the spin bowling was very weak."

During his fledgling international career, Hanuma Vihari has opened the innings when asked of him, played substantial innings in the middle order, and chipped in with handy wickets. He could be the key to India's fortunes in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which starts on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval.