IND v AUS 2020: India will look towards Hanuma Vihari in a precarious situation, feels Aakash Chopra

Former opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Hanuma Vihari could be the one to save Team India if they lose early wickets in the Test matches against Australia.

He made this observation while talking about the Andhra batsman's dogged century in the second innings of the practice match against Australia A in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by pointing out that Hanuma Vihari had scored a welcome century. He acknowledged that the right-hander might have been a tad too cautious towards the end of the day but added it was necessary as the Australia A bowlers were operating with the second new ball.

"Hanuma Vihari made a century. The manner in which he played was very good. He did get a little slow towards the end but that's absolutely fine because it was the second new ball which you need to respect."

The renowned commentator observed that Hanuma Vihari being amongst the runs was important, as he couldn't play a substantial knock in the first warm-up encounter.

"It is a very good thing that he scored runs because the last match was not that good for him."

Aakash Chopra believes Hanuma Vihari could be the crisis man for Team India

Hanuma Vihari is likely to bat at No.6 for India in the first Test match.

Aakash Chopra reckoned that both India and Australia could suffer early jolts during their batting efforts considering the potency of both the bowling attacks.

"It was necessary for him to score runs because it is possible that both the teams could lose the early wickets with the new ball, considering the opposition attacks."

Aakash Chopra signed off by highlighting that Hanuma Vihari could be the one to help revive the Indian innings if they suffer early setbacks.

"He is going to play a huge role in the context of the series. It is possible that you are 70/4, so in this situation who will save you, you will look towards Hanuma Vihari. So him getting the hundred was neccessary although the spin bowling was very weak."

Hanuma Vihari is likely to bat at the No.6 spot in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting at Adelaide on December 17. He will also play the role of a part-time spinner who could be used to provide some rest for the specialist bowlers.

Depending on his returns in the first Test, Hanuma Vihari could even take Virat Kohli's place at No.4 once the Indian captain leaves for his first child's birth.