IND v AUS 2020: 'Wipe the slate and move forward' - Jason Gillespie reckons Steve Smith can be made Australian captain again

Legendary Australian pacer Jason Gillespie has shared his two cents on the Australian Test captaincy debate, making it clear that he wouldn't mind Steve Smith being reinstated as the captain.

Steve Smith's return to the Test fold has fueled talks of the Australian selectors considering his promotion to the helm of affairs. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Gillespie shed light on needing to 'wipe the slate clean and move forward'.

"The captaincy is in very safe hands with Tim Paine. I remember initially when Smith was out of the team and he came back in, I initially felt he shouldn’t be made the captain again. But on reflection, I fully change my stance," Gillespie said.

I think we’ve seen in the past, people make mistakes, him and Warner have paid for their mistakes more than any player in the history of the game. Once they took their punishment like men, that’s been done, so wipe the slate clean and move forward. I just believe I wouldn’t have a problem with that," he added.

Gillespie disappointed with Australia's vice-captaincy being taken away from Travis Head

Travis Head in action

In January 2019, Pat Cummins and Travis Head were elevated as deputies to Tim Paine in the Test format, in an exciting change of roles that was applauded by fans and pundits alike.

However, in November this year, Head was stripped of his role as vice-captain, with only Cummins continuing to serve in the role for the rest of Australia's cricket summer.

Head leads the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League, and Gillespie, who has worked closely with the southpaw as head coach of the Strikers, voiced his displeasure at the youngster being demoted.

"Cummins is the vice-captain at the moment and that’s a great recognition for him and his standing in the Australian team. I’ll be honest, I was disappointed that the vice-captaincy was taken away from Travis Head," the former pacer said.

"Travis was a young captain for South Australia and led them for many years, he’s also led the Strikers very well for the last few seasons. I thought he was a natural leader, I was surprised he was not the vice-captain and they went for Cummins ahead of him. Not to say Pat doesn’t do a great job, I’m sure he does," he added.

Head's credentials as a good leader were further highlighted when he was named captain of the Australia 'A' side that took on India 'A' in the first of two practise matches ahead of the series.

As for Cummins, the all-rounder will be back in action for the pink-ball Test that begins on December 17, after enjoying a lengthy rest period post his participation in the first two ODIs.