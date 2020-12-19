IND v AUS 2020: "Worst day in Indian cricket" - Twitterati disappointed with India's 8-wicket loss 

The Indian cricket team suffered their third consecutive Test defeat this year. The fans had high hopes from Virat Kohli and co. in the series against Australia. Unfortunately, a disastrous performance in the second innings led to the team's loss.

Captain Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian batsmen performed well as they ended the day with 233 runs on the board. An excellent bowling performance from Australia on Day 2 restricted the Indian cricket team to 244 runs in the first innings.

Next, the Indian bowlers tormented the Aussie batsmen with the pink ball. They did not allow easy runs and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Tim Paine and middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne were the only batsmen who could score over 15 runs.

Still, the Australian team conceded just a 53-run lead. A similar batting performance as the first innings could have helped the Indian cricket team produce a positive result in this day/night Test. However, the visitors could manage only 36 runs in the second innings.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowled a dream spell in Adelaide. None of the Indian cricket team stars could touch the double digits mark. Eventually, the Aussies were set a 90-run target.

Opening batsman Joe Burns was at the forefront of the Australian's chase as he notched up a very important fifty, getting to the landmark with a six. Umesh Yadav gave away 49 runs in his eight overs at an economy rate of 6.13. Even Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless in his seven overs.

Courtesy of this win, Australia have taken a considerable lead over the Indian cricket team on the ICC World Test Championship standings. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Indian cricket team's embarrassing loss at Adelaide Oval.

Twitterati label December 19, 2020 as worst day in Indian cricket

On this day India literally:



✅Lose Pujara for a duck

✅batsmen get historically decimated

✅Shami injured

✅Give Burns his confidence back



Has there been a worse day in Indian cricket? Disastrous. #AUSvIND — Phil Staley (@Phil_Staley) December 19, 2020

It’s heartbreaking literally! If we lose like this without a fight then it’s going to be tough for many Indian fans to even watch the series further. Hoping for the miracle 🤞🏼#AusvInd — Vivek bhardwaj (@D_VivekBhardwaj) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

Positive points of today:



The Indian team might win "Wisden Book Of The Year" if they decide to write a book titled "How to lose a Test match in a ridiculous way".#AUSvIND — Lea, and that's not pronounced "Steve", Warney (@LinuxLea) December 19, 2020

Looking for that special Xmas gift to send to your Australian mates?



Get your collapsible Indian batsman.



Call +92 49204084041 to secure one now.



Only 36 available.



Our call centre operators are waiting to take your order pic.twitter.com/cS3cMJ9XOC — Dennis 36 all out (@DennisCricket_) December 19, 2020

Advertisement

I'm watching cricket for 15 years now

.

And I'm damn sure that is the worst batting display by #indianteam

We have best batting line-up on paper only for 2-3 years. Indian team is not good in handling pressure#INDvAUS #INDvsAUSTest@vikrantgupta73 — Rakesh Gajbhiye (@RakeshG66518638) December 19, 2020

Ravi Shastri - this is the best Indian team in the last 20 years.

Yes, they r breaking half a decade old records.

Lowest ever total in test cricket by India #AusvInd — respondvignesh1 (@respondvignesh1) December 19, 2020

It was a bad day today no doubt but remember it's a 4 match series. We have bounced back in past and this team can do that too. #INDvAUS — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) December 19, 2020