IND v AUS 2020: "Worst day in Indian cricket" - Twitterati disappointed with India's 8-wicket loss 

The Indian cricket team suffered their third consecutive Test defeat this year. The fans had high hopes from Virat Kohli and co. in the series against Australia. Unfortunately, a disastrous performance in the second innings led to the team's loss.
Captain Kohli had won the toss and elected to bat first. The Indian batsmen performed well as they ended the day with 233 runs on the board. An excellent bowling performance from Australia on Day 2 restricted the Indian cricket team to 244 runs in the first innings.
Next, the Indian bowlers tormented the Aussie batsmen with the pink ball. They did not allow easy runs and kept taking wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Tim Paine and middle-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne were the only batsmen who could score over 15 runs.
Still, the Australian team conceded just a 53-run lead. A similar batting performance as the first innings could have helped the Indian cricket team produce a positive result in this day/night Test. However, the visitors could manage only 36 runs in the second innings.
Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins bowled a dream spell in Adelaide. None of the Indian cricket team stars could touch the double digits mark. Eventually, the Aussies were set a 90-run target.
Opening batsman Joe Burns was at the forefront of the Australian's chase as he notched up a very important fifty, getting to the landmark with a six. Umesh Yadav gave away 49 runs in his eight overs at an economy rate of 6.13. Even Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless in his seven overs.
Courtesy of this win, Australia have taken a considerable lead over the Indian cricket team on the ICC World Test Championship standings. Here's how Twitter reacted to the Indian cricket team's embarrassing loss at Adelaide Oval.