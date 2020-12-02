IND v AUS, 3rd ODI: India Player Ratings

The Indian cricket team finally registered a win over Australia to avoid a whitewash, and ended their 5-match ODI losing streak in the process.

India fielded a number of new players who grabbed their chances to decent extents, and the team management will now have an idea of how they can contribute in other formats. A more complete performance made the difference for the Men in Blue on a wicket which suited them better.

Here are the player ratings for India in the 3rd ODI against Australia.

IND v AUS 2020, 3rd ODI: India's Player Ratings

Virat Kohli was tied down by the Australian middle overs bowlers.

Shikhar Dhawan: 2/10

In both games prior to this one, Shikhar Dhawan had shown some hints of class and brisk run-scoring. All that seemed to desert him this game, as he walked back with a dry 16 off 27 balls to his name. His dismissal, a tame catch in the infield after charging down the wicket, showed signs of desperation and not enough application on a different wicket.

Shubman Gill: 5/10

The young opener from Punjab, Shubman Gill looked comfortable in his 39-ball stay with 3 fours and a six to his name. However, his innings ended prematurely when he misjudged a sweep, and the review couldn't quite help him out. Replacing Mayank Agarwal, Gill performed exactly as well as him - nothing more nor less.

Virat Kohli: 7.5/10

The Indian skipper carried on from his good form in the previous game. He batted during a difficult phase, and was extremely controlled with his scoring rate. Before he could capitalise on his hard work, he was dismissed off a smart review as he fell once more to recent nemesis Josh Hazlewood for 63. His captaincy did look better, with longer spells and fewer rushed decisions even at the close.

Shreyas Iyer: 3/10

Shreyas Iyer, along with the sedate Kohli, was part of India's slow attempt at revival after the loss of Gill. Just when he was looking good, he went for a hard push off Zampa only for the edge to carry to point. It ended an unimpressive series for India's No. 4, and the team management is sure to have some concerns about that position once again.

KL Rahul: 1/10

After a good show in the previous game, KL Rahul threw away a good opportunity in the final game of the series. Going for a half-hearted sweep off the spin of Ashton Agar, Rahul was trapped in front and wasted a review in the process. His mixed returns will surely give the team a lot to think about regarding his best position.

Hardik Pandya: 9/10

Hardik Pandya built on his career high of 90 which scored in the first match of this series,to finish with 92*. Emerging as India's biggest positive from the series, the No. 6 accelerated brilliantly at the death to push the total upwards of 300 and give India a fighting chance.

Ravindra Jadeja: 8/10

Changing gears rapidly at the death to score a half-century, Ravindra Jadeja ensured the pressure was taken off Pandya. With the ball, he was a victim of Glenn Maxwell's blitzkrieg as he went for 62 off his 10. In what was a slight consolation, he got his first wicket of the series.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7/10

Replacing Yuzvendra Chahal and having a point to prove, Kuldeep Yadav did more than alright in this game with the ball. Keeping the runs down, he looked potent against Australia's middle order, and was rewarded with the wicket of debutant Cameron Green.

Shardul Thakur: 9/10

One of India's best bowlers, Thakur claimed the all-important wicket of Steve Smith off a tickle down the leg side while also scalping Moises Henriques. His precise line to trouble debutant Green was a sight for sore eyes after some average bowling in the first two games. He got the wicket of Sean Abbott as well to finish with excellent figures of 3/51.

Jasprit Bumrah: 8.5/10

Despite having unspectacular returns on paper, Bumrah was easily India's most potent bowler. He was unlucky to have two catches dropped off his bowling, and he struck when it mattered most to get rid of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell. The speedster looked a lot better than he did in the first two games, as he posed some problems to the Aussies and finished the game off well in the final over.

T Natarajan: 7.5/10

T Natarajan did on debut what even India's best could not - pick up a wicket within the powerplay. Though Maxwell took toll of the debutant, he held his own towards the death, not allowing the Aussie tail to get away. His wicket of Agar at the end wrapped up the Aussie challenge, vindicating his captain's faith.