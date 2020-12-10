IND v AUS A 2020: 3 opening combinations India can try

The Indian cricket team ended their limited-overs sojourn of Australia on a positive note. Their key all-format players, such as Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, looked in good touch at different stages of the white-ball leg of the tour.

Simultaneously, India A played a three-day contest against Australia A at the Drummoyne Oval. India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane scored a century, with other experienced players contributing too. Mohammed Siraj staked a claim for the third seamer's spot, while Wriddhiman Saha's fighting fifty bailed the visitors out.

Despite happy headaches in the pace department, India face tough questions elsewhere. The openers have played musical chairs since India's previous tour of Australia - even Hanuma Vihari had a go. Since India's dismal tour of New Zealand in early 2020, there has been no Test cricket to solve that problem.

In the first warm-up, Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill failed as an opening pair. Both scored ducks followed by low scores. Australia A exploited Shaw's weakness against bouncers and Gill's tendency to waft at balls outside the off-stump. Expect India to try a different combination in the pink-ball warm-up game at Sydney.

Mayank Agarwal appears the front-runner to open. 974 runs from 11 Tests, many of those coming overseas, put him ahead. He debuted in Australia, and made immediate impact with a steady performance against a similar bowling attack.

Who partners Agarwal then? India have a few barometers - IPL performance, prior Test form, exploits on this tour, and domestic form - to help make a decision. Here are three opening combinations India could try next game.

#3 Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw

India's opening combination from the tour of New Zealand may be seen in action.

Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal were all set to open together in Australia in 2018-19. A freak ankle injury in a warm-up game meant that Shaw unfortunately missed out on the series.

The duo made amends by opening for the brief New Zealand Test series in 2020, and made one fifty apiece in a poor tour for India. Shaw's nascent career has seen a debut hundred and two fifties. However, recent form is against the diminutive Mumbai batsman.

A poor IPL saw Shaw worked over repeatedly by the short ball, and his abject lack of footwork will be a concern in these conditions. The tall Cameron Green and aggressive Mitchell Starc will weaponise bounce against Shaw, and he may not make the starting XI.

#2 Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul

Can the Karnataka duo form a long-term association at the top for India?

Agarwal could be paired with his Karnataka and Kings XI Punjab teammate KL Rahul. The duo did open together in the final Test against Australia, which was the last Test Rahul played in a while. Rahul was in miserable form and didn't last long.

Rahul's limited-overs reinvention has thrown the Test door open again. He may be tried lower in the order once Kohli leaves, as in ODIs. Getting an in-form, experienced batsman at the top may settle the remaining line-up. Thus, India will be keen to give Rahul a go.

#1 Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has impressed without stamping his place thus far.

Stranded without dependable opening partners, Shubman Gill stood tall amidst the Kolkata Knight Riders batting rubble. While his strike rate was low, his technique and level-headedness impressed all. He showed his acumen in the third ODI against Australia in a promising yet short innings of 33.

After a poor first warm-up game, Gill would be desperate for a better impression. Under lights, if he can negotiate swing and sight the ball well, he might even be a starter in Adelaide. With Rahul and Shaw breathing down his neck, expect Gill to produce his best to come good on his potential.