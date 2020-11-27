27th November 2020, not only marks the beginning of India's much-awaited tour of Australia, but it also marks the return of a key essence of competitive cricket that had gone missing since the onset of the pandemic - the crowd.

In many ways, it's like seeing light at the end of what's been a dark tunnel. The SCG might only be half-full, but the sound of nearly 20,000 fans cheering on is not just a refreshing break from recorded crowd sounds, but is also a testament to the fact that the world is beginning to fight back.

The staging of a tournament with the stature of the IPL was an important stepping stone in the quest to breathe life back into a sport that had come to its first standstill in decades. While the IPL certainly was a grand success, it still had to be staged with caution and behind closed doors, and while it did return the smiles to the faces of cricket fans around the country, it still felt like something was missing.

But the beginning of this tour brings fans a renewed hope. The return of normalcy for the cricketing world might still be some way away, but it's definitely in sight now.

The Indian fans' yearning to see their favourite players back in blue would finally be satisfied as Virat Kohli's men returned to play in the international arena after what seemed like ages but actually was 269 days - the longest gap between international games for India since 1991.

India sport retro 1992 WC kit

India's return to international cricket also has a nostalgic touch. They're wearing a jersey that closely replicates the famous deep-blue jersey of the 1992 World Cup that invariably reminds fans of the heroic Kapil Dev or a young and nonchalant Tendulkar who had just started his journey to greatness.

However, with all that said, there still is a fantastic contest on the cards. India are back on Australian shores and Virat Kohli's men will be facing one of the fiercest competitors in international cricket. It will be exciting times for the entire team, but more so for the captain himself who's made it clear in the past that the crowd provides fuel to his fire.

Recent entrants into India's squad like Mayank Agarwal and Navdeep Saini will be looking to make a strong impression from the very outset and others like KL Rahul will be looking to cement their position in their new roles.

The quality of cricket promises to be at its very peak with both teams being evenly matched. Having said that, however, India's team balance will be slightly hampered due to the lack of all-rounders in the side and the fact that Hardik Pandya is unlikely to bowl. On the flip side, Australia have a settled white-ball side and they'll also be buoyed by the return of Steve Smith to national colours.

In wider context, the series also marks the beginning of the new ODI Super League for both teams. And both India and Australia have a packed calendar to look forward to. The 3-match ODI series will then be followed by 3 T20Is before the two teams compete for the coveted Border-Gavaskar Trophy across 4 Test matches.

But on the day, all the spotlight will be on the on the Sydney Cricket Ground and the fact that the crowds have finally returned to the stands. Fans around the globe will finally be able to witness what we've come to realise is one of cricket's greatest spectacles - two world-class teams competing in front of a crowd - something that was flippantly taken for granted only a few months ago. Irrespective of what happens on the field today, it will be an important milestone for international cricket.