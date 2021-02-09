IND v ENG 2021, 1st Test Performance: Indian playing XI's report card

Contrary to popular expectations, India were steamrolled by England at home in the first Test of the four-match series. Playing for crucial ICC World Test Championship points, India lost the toss and hurtled downhill from there as a flat deck turned into a tricky surface over the course of the game.

Though a massive total of 578 by England would lead to scrutiny on India's bowlers, it was some reckless batting in the first innings that put enormous pressure on India's budding partnership of Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant. India's fourth and fifth bowling options too could be reviewed after an embarassing loss right after a historic series win.

Here is the report card for India's playing XI from the first Test against England.

IND v ENG 2021, 1st Test: India's Player Ratings

Shubman Gill sparkled, but was unable to capitalise in either innings.

Rohit Sharma: 1.5/10

Handed a long rope at the top of the order, Rohit Sharma got to work testing the team management's patience with a woeful first effort at opening the innings at home. Though he did get a ripper from Jack Leach that made him look silly in the second innings, his first-innings dismissal was down to a massive lack of application while conditions were still good for batting.

Shubman Gill: 6/10

Shubman Gill is doing two things like Joe Root - scoring runs with great timing and attractive strokeplay, and struggling to convert fifties into bigger scores. In both innings, his solid starts put pressure on the opposition before England found a way - with a bit of luck in the first innings, and with a near-unplayable reverse-swinger in the second.

Cheteshwar Pujara: 7.5/10

India's rock in the top order showed what he was made of after two consecutive early introductions to the crease. England were very lucky to get the better of him in the first innings, while a sharp turner forced a mistake the next time around. He scored far more briskly in this Test and looks hungry for runs in the series.

Virat Kohli: 7.5/10

Undone by terrific bowling in both innings, Virat Kohli looked difficult to dislodge otherwise, timing the ball well and keeping the scoreboard ticking. His one-man effort in the second innings briefly gave Indian fans hope, and when he was dismissed, it was only a matter of time. As captain, while his bowlers bowled economically in most parts, England's colossal first innings effort will worry him.

Ajinkya Rahane: 1/10

Hailed by all after leading a weakened Indian unit to victory overseas, Ajinkya Rahane's notoriously poor home record came into sharp focus once again after scoring one run in two innings. Though he came in at precarious times against bowlers on a roll, his inability to steady the ship led to India's downfall.

Rishabh Pant: 7/10

Always the centre of heated debate regarding his thrill-a-minute style of batting, Rishabh Pant top-scored for the hosts in the first innings at a strike rate above 100, famously tonking the England spinners for five sixes till he fell to them. Until James Anderson bamboozled him, he looked good in the second innings as well.

Washington Sundar: 5.5/10

Though Washington Sundar scored a crucial 85 in the first innings, he showed he still has a lot to learn as he erroneously exposed the tail to the England bowlers and saw himself stranded short of a ton. A duck in the second innings, and an unsuccessful run with the ball lost him the captain's faith as bowler and may see him outside the next Test's XI.

R Ashwin: 8.5/10

Easily India's best performer of the match, Ravichandran Ashwin took a total of nine wickets in the game with a splendid six-for in the second innings. His efforts at delaying a collapse with the bat in both innings were also quite notable. However, a few blows to the hand might put him in doubt for the next game.

Shahbaz Nadeem: 2.5/10

Though he was rewarded with two wickets in each innings, Shahbaz Nadeem was nowhere close to a replacement for Ravindra Jadeja when it came to accuracy and blocking out one end for the pacers to operate. As he bowled in tandem with Sundar, the English batsmen played with freedom and looked largely unthreatened.

Ishant Sharma: 5.5/10

Unlucky to get just three wickets in the match, Ishant Sharma was the most successful when it came to keeping a leash on the scoring rate in England's first innings. Though he could not offer any meaningful resistance with the bat, his relentless bowling ensured he had reason to smile as he reached 300 Test wickets over the course of the game.

Jasprit Bumrah: 6.5/10

If Virat Kohli had his way, he would have bowled Bumrah and Ashwin continuously at England's batsmen, as the fourth and fifth bowlers often undid all their hard work. Bumrah prised out three wickets in the first innings and removed Joe Root in the second for a credible display in his first home Test.