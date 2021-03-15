4 records Virat Kohli achieved in the 2nd T20I against England

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is arguably the best batsman across formats, as his sensational 73* sealed an emphatic seven-wicket win for India in the second T20I against England in Ahmedabad.

The 32-year-old was coming into the game off consecutive ducks across formats for the first time in his international career. But he allayed all concerns about his poor form to rest by producing a confident innings.

Virat Kohli signalled his intentions early by pulling Jofra Archer to the mid-wicket boundary, which set the tone for the rest of his innings. The captain's assured presence in the middle also allowed the likes of debutant Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant play their natural game at the other end.

Nevertheless, Virat Kohli also opened up after getting his eye in, in the process achieving a few landmarks during the course of his unbeaten knock. On that note, let's have a look at four such records the Indian captain achieved or broke in the second T20I.

#4 Virat Kohli overtakes Rohit Sharma for most T20I fifties

Rohit Sharma (left) and Virat Kohli (right)

Virat Kohli's sensational half-century didn't just mark his return to form. It also helped him take sole ownership of most fifties (26) in the shortest format of the game.

Most fifties in men's T20Is:



Virat Kohli - 26

Rohit Sharma - 25

David Warner - 19

Martin Guptill - 19



The India skipper overtakes his deputy.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/ZdQPAmFCiB — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 14, 2021

Coming into the game, Virat Kohli was tied with his deputy Rohit Sharma for most T20I fifties.

#3 Virat Kohli becomes the first player to score 3000 T20I runs

Virat Kohli became the first batsman to score 3000 T20I runs.

T20I cricket has seen many world-class batsmen like AB de Villiers, David Warner, Martin Guptill and Chris Gayle, to name a few. However, none of them comes close to the insane consistency that Virat Kohli has displayed in his game.

Virat Kohli was already leading the all-time leader in T20I run-scoring charts. With his brilliant knock in the second T20I, the Indian captain became the first player to breach the 3000-run mark in the shortest format of the game.

#2 Virat Kohli becomes the fastest captain and the only Indian skipper to score 12,000 international runs

Virat Kohli became the fastest captain and the only Indian skipper to score 12,000 international runs.

Virat Kohli, the batsman, has always thrived on captaincy, and his records speak volumes about it.

During his unbeaten knock of 73 in Ahmedabad, the 32-year-old became the fastest captain in international cricket to score 12,000 international runs.

#INDvENG :-Fastest to 12000 international runs as captain:



Virat Kohli - 226 innings

Ricky Ponting - 282 innings

Graeme Smith - 294 innings#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NG8wNJLSmF — ROSHAN KUSHWAHA (@Scan_all) March 14, 2021

Virat Kohli achieved the feat in 226 innings, breaking the record previously held by former Australian legend Ricky Ponting. He is now third in the list of most runs scored by a captain in international cricket.

If Kohli continues to score runs at this pace across formats, it could only be a matter of time before he breaks Ponting's record of 15,440 international runs as captain.

#1 Virat Kohli becomes the first Indian player to finish a T20I game with a six on four occasions

Virat kohli finishing T20i matches with a six pic.twitter.com/9EZpexqPD4 — A (@_shortarmjab_) March 14, 2021

One of the great finishers in the game, MS Dhoni, has won three T20Is by hitting a maximum.

In the second T20I, when Virat Kohli did likewise, it marked the fourth occasion the Indian captain took his team over the line with a six, becoming the first Indian player to do so.

Hardik Pandya is third in this list with two.

Most times finish the match With a SIX in T20I by Indians:-



•Virat Kohli - 4 Times.

•Ms Dhoni - 3 Times.

•Hardik Pandya - 2 Times. — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 14, 2021