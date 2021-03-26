5 interesting stats from the 2nd India vs England ODI match

The India vs England ODI series is level after the first two ODI matches in Pune, which have proven to be high-scoring encounters. While Team India emerged victorious in the first match, the visitors bounced back with a 6-wicket win in the second ODI.

Unlike the first ODI of this India vs England series, the visiting team did not collapse after getting off to an excellent start. Ben Stokes capitalized on Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy's brilliant opening partnership as England chased a 337-run target with 6.3 overs to spare.

Multiple new records were created in the second game of the India vs England ODI series. Here's a look at the top five statistics emerging from this contest.

5. Rishabh Pant broke MS Dhoni's 4-year-old record

Most 6s in an ODI Inning vs ENG by Wicketkeeper



7 - Rishabh Pant

6 - Brendon McCullum

6 - Quinton de Kock

6 - MS Dhoni#INDvENG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 26, 2021

Rishabh Pant received a place in the Indian playing XI after Shreyas Iyer picked up an injury. The southpaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands by scoring 77 runs off just 40 deliveries while batting at the number five position.

Pant smashed seven sixes and three fours in his entertaining knock. He also broke MS Dhoni's record for the most sixes by an Indian wicket-keeper in India vs England ODI matches during his inning.

Dhoni hit six sixes during his 134-run inning versus England at Cuttack in January 2017. Pant also created a record for hitting the most sixes by any wicket-keeper in an ODI against England. Brendon McCullum and Quinton de Kock jointly held this record with MS Dhoni, having smacked six maximums in an inning against England.

4. Virat Kohli becomes the second batsman to score 10,000 ODI runs at number 3

Most ODI runs at No.3 Batting position



Ponting - 12662

Kohli - 10000*

Sangakkara - 9747#INDvENG — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) March 26, 2021

Virat Kohli has been the Indian cricket team's number three batsman in ODIs for some time now. The skipper has played 190 innings for the nation at this batting position.

Courtesy of his incredible consistency, Virat Kohli has joined former Australian captain Ricky Ponting in an elite group of batsmen with 10,000 ODI runs at the number three position. Ponting aggregated 12,662 runs at this batting spot in 330 innings.

Meanwhile, Kohli now has 10,046 runs in 190 innings at number three. The Indian skipper could soon overtake Ponting on this list.

3. The second India vs England match was the first in ODI history to have a 100-run partnership for 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th wickets

This is the first ODI match to have a century partnership for the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th wicket. #INDvENG — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 26, 2021

Pune's MCA Stadium is famous for offering flat tracks for ODI matches. There have been three 300+ totals so far in the four innings of the ongoing India vs England series.

The two nations set a unique record in international cricket history during the 50-over contest at the MCA Stadium. The second game between India and England was the first-ever ODI to have a 100-run partnership for the first four wickets.

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow had a 110-run opening stand, while Bairstow and Ben Stokes added 175 runs for the second wicket.

In the Indian innings, there was a 121-run third-wicket stand between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. After Kohli's departure, Rahul stitched a 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Rishabh Pant.

2. Most sixes in an India vs England ODI match

Most sixes in a ODI:



46 West Indies v England in Feb 2019

38 India v Australia in Nov 2013

34 India v England today#Cricket #INDvENG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 26, 2021

The big-hitting in the second one-dayer ensured that the record for the most sixes in an India vs England ODI match was broken in Pune.

Interestingly, during an India vs England game four years ago at the MCA Stadium only, the two teams' batters had smashed 23 maximums. However, in the most recent India vs England match, the two sides sent 34 balls outside the boundary line.

Ben Stokes (10) hit the most sixes for the visitors, while Rishabh Pant whacked seven maximums for the home side.

1. Highest successful ODI run-chase by England against India

Highest successful run chase in ODIs in India:



362/1, 🇮🇳 vs 🇦🇺, Jaipur, 2013



359/6, 🇦🇺 vs 🇮🇳, Mohali, 2019



356/7, 🇮🇳 vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿, Pune, 2017



351/4, 🇮🇳 vs 🇦🇺, Nagpur, 2013



337/4, 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 vs 🇮🇳, Pune, 2021 (TODAY)#INDvENG — CricketInNumbers (@CricInNumbers) March 26, 2021

The England cricket team had scored more than 337 runs while chasing a target against India before. However, they had never been successful in winning the match.

The 2011 World Cup fixture finished in a tie when England matched India's 338-run total, while the English side aggregated 366 runs in pursuit of a 382-run target against the Men in Blue at Cuttack four years ago.

Before the second ODI in Pune, England had never chased a target of more than 300 runs successfully against India. But Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes made sure the record no longer stood.