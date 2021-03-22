5 unforgettable batting performances by Team India against England in ODIs

After clinching the Test series 3-1 and the T20I series 3-2 against England, Team India will be keen to complete their ascendancy across formats by winning the three-match ODI series as well.

Team India arrived in Pune on Sunday for the one-day series against England. All the three matches will be played in Pune on March 23, 26 and 28, respectively.

The hosts have an impressive record against England in one-dayers, winning 53 of 100 ODIs played between the two teams. At home, Team India have fared even better, winning 31 of 48 games.

Former India captain MS Dhoni is the highest run-getter for Team India against England in ODIs, scoring 1546 runs in 48 matches at an average of 46.84. Yuvraj Singh (1523) is the only other Indian batsman with over 1500 ODI runs against England.

Five impressive ODI knocks by Team India batsmen against England

Over the years, there have been some fabulous performances by Team India batsmen against England in one-day cricket. Let's take a look at five of the best such performances.

#5 Rohit Sharma (137 not out in Nottingham, July 2018)

Team India opener Rohit Sharma guided Team India home with ease in the first ODI of the three-match series against England in Nottingham.

Set to chase 269 to win, Team India romped home in 40.1 overs as Rohit Sharma hammered an unbeaten 137 off 114. He hit 15 fours and four sixes in his innings and featured in an opening stand of 59 with Shikhar Dhawan, who blasted a quickfire 40 off 27.

After the opening partnership ended, the Mumbai Indians captain was involved in a second-wicket stand of 167 with captain Virat Kohli, who contributed 75 off 82.

Rohit Sharma never looked in any trouble in the middle, as he took on both pace and spin with aplomb. Mark Wood was smashed for 55 in his six overs, while Moeen Ali conceded 60 in 8.1.

By the time Kohli was stumped off Adil Rashid, Team India were on the cusp of victory.

Earlier in the day, before Rohit Sharma’s brilliance, left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav had claimed six scalps to restrict England to 268.

#4 Yuvraj Singh (150 not out in Cuttack, January 2017)

Yuvraj Singh was one of the heroes of India Legends’ triumph in the 2021 Road Safety World Series, where Sri Lanka Legends were beaten by 14 runs in the final.

Back in January 2017, at 35, Yuvraj Singh had turned back the clock one final time in international cricket. At a time when people were writing epitaphs of his cricketing career, the left-hander came in and smashed a brutal 150 not out off 127 balls in the second ODI of the three-match series in Cuttack.

Team India were sent into bat after losing the toss. They got off to a horror start as Chris Woakes sent back KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli cheaply to leave India reeling at 25 for 3.

However, Yuvraj Singh responded by counter-attacking and posting his career-best one-day score. He hammered 21 fours and three sixes to seize the advantage from England.

The veteran left-hander and former captain MS Dhoni (134 off 122) featured in a sensational fourth-wicket stand of 256, batting as if they were still in their primes.

The partnership ended when Yuvraj Singh was caught behind off Woakes for exactly 150. Team India went on to post a mammoth 381 for 6.

England gave Team India a tough fight, as skipper Eoin Morgan blasted 102 off 81 and opener Jason Roy 82 off 73. Despite their spirited effort, England fell short by 15 runs.

#3 Navjot Sidhu (134 not out in Gwalior, May 1993)

Back in the 90s, chasing anything above 250 was considered a significant achievement. Those were the days where powerplays were yet to make their presence felt and teams could defend challenging totals if they bowled to their fields.

In that backdrop, Navjot Sidhu’s unbeaten 134 in Gwalior in the sixth ODI of the seven-match series is rated very highly. Team India were set 257 to win the game. Sidhu carried the team over the line, batting right through.

Team India lost Manoj Prabhakar for a first-ball duck in their chase, followed by Vinod Kambli for two. However, Sidhu and captain Mohammad Azharuddin (74) were involved in a third-wicket stand of 175 to keep Team India in the game.

After Azhar was dismissed by Devon Malcolm, though, it was up to Sidhu to take Team India home. And the experienced opener did exactly that, hitting 15 fours in his 160-ball knock.

Navjot Singh Sidhu Brilliant Knock of 134 vs England

in 6th ODI at Gwalior - Mar 4, 1993.

Team India’s lower order crumbled around Sidhu, as the hosts found themselves in deep trouble at 205 for 7. However, the defiant Anil Kumble (19 not out) gave Sidhu some much-needed support as the duo took Team India home by three wickets and two overs to spare.

Earlier, England’s total of 256 was built around opener Robin Smith’s well-compiled 129, which was eventually overshadowed by Sidhu's brilliance.

#2 Virender Sehwag (126 in Colombo, 2002 Champions Trophy)

Virender Sehwag was one Team India batsman who could make a mockery of any chase on his day. The 2002 Champions Trophy against England was one such instance.

After posting a competitive 270 on the board batting first, England fancied their chances of a win. But they were heading back to the pavilion after 39.3 overs in the second innings. Not because they had cleaned up Team India, but since the target had been overhauled.

Sehwag walked in and blazed his way to 126 off 104 balls. He whacked the ball to the ropes 21 times and once over it. Mind you, England’s bowling wasn’t weak by any stretch of imagination. They had the guile of Andrew Caddick, Matthew Hoggard and Dominic Cork and the spin prowess of Ashley Giles.

Nevertheless, the Team India opener was in a murderous mood and just got stuck into the England bowlers. Sehwag and captain Sourav Ganguly (117 not out off 109) added 192 for the opening wicket.

By the time Sehwag was dismissed, Team India were well and truly in control. They rollicked their way to an eight-wicket triumph.

Earlier, England’s total of 269 for 7 was built around Ian Blackwell’s 68-ball 82 and Nick Knight’s 50. In the wake of Sehwag’s onslaught, though, it was nowhere near enough.

#1 Sachin Tendulkar (120 in Bengaluru, 2011 World Cup)

Playing in his sixth and last World Cup, Team India legend Sachin Tendulkar had enough energy left in the tank to smash hundreds.

In the high-scoring encounter against England in Bengaluru, he showed the way for Team India with a fluent century. Tendulkar scored 120 off 115 balls, hitting ten fours and five sixes as the England bowlers took a pounding.

Tendulkar welcomed Graeme Swann in his second spell by launching the spinner for consecutive maximums. The Master Blaster and Gautam Gambhir (51) put up 134 for the second wicket to put Team India in command.

Tendulkar was then joined by Yuvraj Singh (58), and the two were also involved in a crucial 56-run stand. The partnership was broken when Tendulkar fell to James Anderson in the 39th over.

At one point of time, Team India looked on course for a 350-plus total. However, from 305 for 3, they collapsed to 338 all out as Tim Bresnan picked up a five-for.

Team India would still have fancied their chances of victory. But England captain Andrew Strauss matched Tendulkar’s hundred with a scintillating 158. In the end, a tie was a fair result.