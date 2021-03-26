Suryakumar Yadav has more chances of playing than Rishabh Pant: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra has opined Team India is likely to play Suryakumar Yadav ahead of Rishabh Pant as Shreyas Iyer's replacement for the second ODI against England.

Iyer has been ruled out for the remainder of the series against England and probably the entire IPL after injuring his shoulder in the first ODI. Team India would thus have to bring in a replacement for him at the No. 4 batting position.

During a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Aakash Chopra observed Suryakumar Yadav is likely to be the preferred choice considering his recent exploits in the T20I series against the same opposition.

"It is a toss-up between Pant and Suryakumar Yadav. If this ODI series was after the Test series, we would have said with closed eyes to play Pant. But now we are going to say Suryakumar Yadav has more chances of playing because nowadays the flavours change in the Indian team every week and currently it is the flavour of Suryakumar Yadav. So, I feel you will see him making his debut," said Chopra.

"Suryakumar Yadav is likely to make his ODI Debut on tommorow match against England. He is likely can replace Shreyas Iyer in 2nd ODI match." - According to Times Now — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 25, 2021

Suryakumar Yadav's two blazing knocks in the T20I series against the visitors and his excellent performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy certainly make him the front-runner for the No. 4 slot in the second ODI.

Kuldeep Yadav should definitely be given a longer rope: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra replied in the affirmative when asked if Kuldeep Yadav should be given a longer rope.

"You should give it one hundred percent. If Chahal is sitting out, there is pain in your heart that your match-winner is sitting out. But if you have played Kuldeep the first match, then you are not going to do good to either of them if you replace him now," said Chopra.

The former India opener pointed out it would be heartbreaking for Yadav if he is dropped after just one match, having been treated similarly in the Test series as well.

"You need to be a little more sensitive about Kuldeep because you dropped him after playing one Test match and if you drop him again after one match, you won't make but finish players like that," added Chopra.

Aakash Chopra signed off by hoping that the left-arm wrist-spinner plays the second ODI and preferably the third one also.

"He is the fastest to 100 ODI wickets. One match can go bad for anyone and if you look back at the last match, it was not good for any spinner, whether it was Indian or English. If the conditions were not favourable for spin, why create such a hue and cry, you should play whoever was playing. You should play him at least one more match, ideally all the three," signed off Aakash Chopra.

Kuldeep Yadav should be given more matches so that he can get back to his form. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/fDnI6mdV9v — 𝐑 𝐈 𝐓 𝐈 𝐊 (@Msdhoni_183) March 23, 2021

Kuldeep Yadav has picked up 105 wickets in just 62 ODIs. Although he erred in line and length in the first ODI, he definitely deserves another chance to regain his confidence and showcase his wares.