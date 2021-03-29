A brilliant unbeaten 95 from Sam Curran went in vain as India beat England by 7 runs in the final ODI to clinch the 3-match series by a 2-1 margin. The victory rounded off a highly successful home series for India against England, with the Test and T20I series also finishing in favour of the hosts.

But surprisingly, both the Man of the Match and the Man of the Series awards went to the losing team (Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow respectively). The accolades were a testament to the fight England put up in the series despite losing captain Eoin Morgan to injury and being without Joe Root.

Here is the England playing XI's report card for the 3rd ODI against India.

IND v ENG 2021, 3rd ODI: England Player Ratings

Buttler's nightmare series continued in the 3rd ODI

Jason Roy: 4/10

Roy collected three boundaries in the opening over delivered by Bhuvneshwar, but lost his stumps off the final ball to walk back for 14. The opener should've played out the over safely, but the inswinger was a touch too good for him. He took a good catch running backwards to dismiss Krunal.

Jonny Bairstow: 2/10

Roy's opening partner Bairstow too failed to deliver. He was trapped in front for just 1, with India's decision to bring the keeper up to the stumps working wonders. The shot he played to get out was perhaps a touch lethargic, since Bhuvneshwar was generating appreciable swing and had set back Roy already.

Ben Stokes: 6/10

Stokes scored 35 off 39, but smashed a rank full-toss from Natarajan straight to Shikhar Dhawan at deep square-leg. The all-rounder will be kicking himself for his manner of dismissal, as his team needed him to take them home after the openers misfired. With the ball, he sent down 7 overs for 45 runs and castled Hardik Pandya.

Dawid Malan: 7/10

Malan notched up his maiden ODI fifty in measured fashion, but much like many other England batsmen, played a careless shot to get out. Moments after barely evading Rohit Sharma at mid-wicket with a pull, the southpaw played the same shot and found the fielder to perfection.

Jos Buttler: 3/10

Stand-in England captain Buttler's nightmare series ended with him having scored only 17 runs, 15 of which came in the 3rd ODI. He was trapped in front for the umpteenth time on this tour, but his reflex catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant saved a number of runs for his side.

Liam Livingstone: 7.5/10

Livingstone made an impression once again in Pune, scoring 36 runs off 31 balls and finding the boundary frequently. But he too chipped a full-toss straight back to Thakur, leaving England in trouble. With the ball, Livingstone sent down a mixture of offies and leggies, while managing to dismiss KL Rahul.

Sam Curran: 9/10

Curran bowled 5 overs for 43 runs, but his wicket of Pant was crucial in sapping the Indian innings' momentum. In the chase, he was sensational, although he had a fair share of luck. Curran waged a lone battle and nearly took his team over the line, finishing on 95 off 83 balls - his maiden ODI half-century for England.

Moeen Ali: 7/10

Ali was good with the ball once again as he sent down 7 overs for 39 runs and got rid of Virat Kohli. His figures were spoilt by an expensive over to Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant. The all-rounder scored 29, but found mid-off with a mistimed loft when England needed him to give Curran company.

Reece Topley: 5/10

Topley beat the bat on a few occasions, but conceded 66 runs in 9.2 overs. The left-armer had only the final wicket of Bhuvneshwar to show for.

Mark Wood: 8.5/10

Making a return to the side despite not being at full fitness, Wood bowled his heart out even though he was clearly in no shape to play an ODI match. The express pacer wasn't quite express, but scalped 3 wickets while conceding just 34 runs. He hung around alongside Curran in the chase, but an unfortunate slip saw him get run out.

Adil Rashid: 7/10

Rashid may have conceded 81 runs in his 10 overs due to some belligerent strokeplay from Pant and Hardik, but his wickets of key men Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were worth their weight in gold. The leggie contributed 19 valuable runs with the bat for England as well.