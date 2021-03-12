Have we seen the last of Washington Sundar in Tests for a while?

When Mohammed Siraj was squared-up and castled by Ben Stokes in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad, Washington Sundar stood at the non-striker's end, stranded close to his maiden international hundred yet again.

Most of the cameras panned at the 21-year-old, expecting him to give away the slightest of agonizing emotions. But Washington Sundar's silence was deafening. He just turned around and started walking towards the dressing room, realizing he might have a job at hand with the ball.

"Not at all disappointed to miss the hundred. The 100 will come when it’s the right time for me," were his words when asked about what could have been his maiden Test ton.

It spoke volumes about how the youngster wanted to contribute to the team's cause without thinking about his personal milestones. Fans hailed him for his selflessness. But these were the same fans who had mixed reactions to the 21-year-old's Test debut not too long ago.

Washington Sundar's memorable Test debut

In the early morning of 15th January 2021, Twitterati erupted seeing Washington Sundar's name in Team India's playing XI for the Gabba Test, instead of Kuldeep Yadav.

With first-choice spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja sidelined with injuries, many expected Kuldeep to finally make his Test comeback.

Criticism of Washington Sundar's selection at that point could be deemed valid, as he didn't play a single first-class game since 2017. But the thought process of the team management was simple - replace an injured Jadeja with someone who had similar skillsets.

Two months down the line, it is safe to say that the youngster's performances have changed people's thought process from "Why Sundar?" to "Why not Sundar?". Every single run of the 265 that he has amassed in Tests so far has come in situations where Team India desperately needed a savior.

The most intriguing fact about Washington Sundar's short Test career has been that no one, including fellow Tamil Nadu senior Ashwin, felt it was a surprise to see him be super-consistent with the bat.

Perhaps it is a testament to his incredible batting prowess. Batting in the top-order for Tamil Nadu and opening the innings for India in the 2016 Under-19 World Cup, Sundar always had the capability to deliver with the bat.

With their backs to the wall, an injury-ravaged Team India were reeling at the Gabba when Sundar walked out to bat for the first time in Test cricket.

Many felt that the enormity of the occasion could get the better of the 21-year-old, who came in at No.7. Like any youngster on debut, he started his innings nervously.

But a stunning straight drive off the bowling of Mitchell Starc, who was sending down his thunderbolts at full throttle, was enough for everyone to realize that Washington Sundar belonged at this level.

His 62 in the first innings and a sensational supporting act in the second helped the visitors seal a series win for the ages, against all odds. Sundar suddenly became the new hero representing a band of youngsters who had made their country proud.

Washington Sundar's home adventure in Tests

Local boy Washington Sundar's 85* was the only saving grace for India in the first Test

Sundar's homecoming in Test cricket didn't begin on the greatest of notes, as he was expensive with the ball in the first Test against England. But his fighting 85* in the same game was probably the only shining light in a shambolic Indian performance. Two ducks followed and once again there were questions raised about Sundar's consistency.

When he walked out to bat in the final Test against England, Team India were in a tricky situation, almost on the verge of conceding a first-innings lead. Given the context in which a loss would have ended the hosts' bid to reach the World Test Championship (WTC) final, what followed from both Rishabh Pant and Sundar was simply phenomenal.

Pant's sensational century had floored the visitors. But just as he departed and England thought they were finally free from their misery, Washington Sundar came to the fore. He ensured that every single run of his 96 hurt the visitors, something which Sam Curran did to India couple of summers ago.

After the game, head coach Ravi Shastri said that Tamil Nadu needed to bat Sundar at No.4. Given his performance, it might be almost criminal to send him lower down the order. However, as far as Team India are concerned, is there any place for the 21-year-old in the top-half?

With the top four picking themselves and Pant being in sensational form, the only single spot that could look a bit "up for grabs" is No.5, where vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane comes in to bat.

Virat Kohli's deputy has been facing the heat for having a string of low scores. However, the 32-year-old still remains only the second player from the Indian team, apart from Rohit Sharma, to cross the 1000-run mark in the World Test Championship.

Kohli has also defended Rahane several times by saying that the latter is one of India's best Test batsmen. At the moment, the vice-captain's position in the team looks sorted.

What lies ahead for Washington Sundar in Test cricket?

Washington Sundar might have to wait a bit longer for his chance in Test cricket again

Speaking about the WTC final in June, the likes of Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, are all but certain to be back in the playing XI. This is the sole reason why nobody knows when Washington Sundar will get another opportunity to reach his maiden Test hundred.

When the moment arrives, it will surely be a memorable one for Washington Sundar. But with him being behind the likes of Ashwin, Jadeja and even Axar Patel in the pecking order at the moment, we may have seen the last of Washington Sundar in a Test jersey for a while.

Will Team India take the risk of dropping Rahane to accommodate an in-form Sundar in the middle-order? Or will the youngster be in danger of getting 'forgotten' as Team India welcome back their main players from injuries? There are many questions, but little or no answers.

Washington Sundar's father was unhappy when his son failed to score a Test hundred at the Gabba. Now he can sit back and admire what the youngster has achieved in the past three to four months.

Time is the one thing that seems to be abundant when Washington Sundar bats. The ease with which he cuts, his pulls, his exquisite drives through the covers and also down the ground seem to be so technically correct and effective.

Sundar would have already shifted his focus to making a mark in the T20Is, as he will continue to do what he knows best - bailing his team out of tough situations. Sometimes, no matter how hard you work, you get pipped to the post by destiny. But luck will surely smile on the 21-year-old again, sooner rather than later.

