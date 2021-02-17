ICC Test Rankings: Rishabh Pant at No. 11, Rohit Sharma rises to No. 14

India’s wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and opener Rohit Sharma have been rewarded for their performances in the updated ICC Test rankings.

Rohit, who hit 161 in the first innings of the second Test against England, gained nine places to reach 14th position in the batting rankings.

His career-best in the ICC Test rankings has been the No. 10 position, which he attained after scoring a double century against South Africa in Ranchi.

23-year-old Pant made a crucial 58 not out in the first innings of the second Test against England in Chennai. The knock saw him rise two places to achieve a career-best 11th position in the ICC Test rankings.

Pant has been in exceptional form with the bat in Test cricket of late. He has registered scores of 97, 89 not out, 91 and 58 not out in his last four Tests.

In Chennai, his wicketkeeping also came in for a lot of praise as he was brilliant behind the stumps, taking some exceptional catches and effecting a couple of swift stumpings.

🔸 Rohit Sharma breaks into top 15 batsmen

🔸 Rishabh Pant achieves career-best position

Veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who notched up his fifth Test hundred in the Chennai Test, rose 14 places to occupy the 81st spot in the ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

Ashwin also gained 33 points for his eight wickets in the match, although there was no movement in his bowling ranking of No. 7.

Among bowlers, debutant left-arm spinner Axar Patel made an entry at No. 68, having claimed a five-wicket haul in the second innings.

England’s left-arm spinner Jack Leach gained six places to reach the 31st position. He picked up six wickets in the Chennai Test. The India-England Test series is tied 1-1 with Tests to go.

Rahkeem Cornwall enters Top 50 of ICC Test Rankings for bowlers

West Indies overcame Bangladesh by 17 runs in a close Test in Dhaka to clinch the two-Test series 2-0. Players from both sides made gains in the ICC Test rankings.

Nkrumah Bonner, who scored 90 and 38 in the second Test, is at No. 63 in the Test batting rankings. West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s first-innings 92 saw him rise 33 places to occupy the 78th spot.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal improved his ranking from 37 to 32 after scoring 44 and 50. Liton Das, who scored 71 and 22, is at No. 54.

Among bowlers, West Indies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall’s nine wickets in the match has lifted him 19 places to No. 49 in the ICC Test rankings.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Tajiul Islam is in 22nd place after his eight-wicket match haul.