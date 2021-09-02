IND v ENG 2021: India’s overseas win/loss record without Ravichandran Ashwin

Virat Kohli has once again surprised the cricket fraternity by excluding Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI for the Oval Test. Ashwin, who is currently ranked second among the bowlers in the world, is yet to play a match during the ongoing tour of England.

Pundits and fans were buzzing with anticipation as the action moved to the Oval after India’s comprehensive defeat at Headingley. The anticipation was ripe for Ashwin to make the XI, especially considering the history of the Oval pitch.

However, the Indian skipper decided to stick to his favored template of four seamers and a solitary spinner. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja retained his spot in the side for the position ahead of Ashwin.

At this juncture, let us have a look at India’s record overseas with Ravichandran Ashwin in the side and in his absence.

The non selection of @ashwinravi99 has to be greatest NON selection we have ever witnessed across 4 Tests in the UK !!! 413 Test wickets & 5 Test 100s !!!! #ENGvIND Madness … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 2, 2021

India’s overseas win/loss record without Ravichandran Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin has improved his performances in overseas conditions over the years

Ravichandran Ashwin made his debut for India in Test matches in November 2011 against the touring West Indies side in Delhi. Since then, India have played a total of 51 Test matches overseas until the third Test against England. Ashwin was part of 31 matches and missed out on 20 matches.

India have won 10 and lost 14 matches out of 31 in which Ashwin was part of the playing XI overseas. This is in comparison to a ratio of seven wins and nine losses from 20 matches when India did not have him in the side.

India's overseas record with and without Ashwin

When it comes to SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, India have won three and lost 13 out of 20 matches in which Ashwin was in the side. The win-loss ratio reads slightly better at five wins and nine losses from 18 Tests without the off-spinner.

India's record in SENA countries with and without Ashwin

Going by pure numbers, the inclusion of Ravichandran Ashwin has had little impact on India’s fortunes overseas. If anything, the numbers are not beneficial to the side when we look at the matches that he was part of.

However, this doesn’t imply that Ashwin doesn’t add value to the side. The numbers are merely a reminder that India can still hope to fare well without their lead spinner in foreign conditions.

I can't believe they left out Ashwin again, on England's most spin-friendly ground. This team is unbelievable. You pick your five best bowlers, @ashwinravi99 has to be the first or second name. Omitting him & @MdShami11 at the Oval is like a death-wish -- as if you want to lose! — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2021

