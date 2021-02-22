Indian cricket team record in pink-ball Tests, win percentage and complete stats

The Indian cricket team will play in their third pink-ball Test when they take on England in third Test of the four-match series at the Motera Stadium this week.

This fixture will be the first day/night Test between India and England.

So far, the Indian cricket team have played two pink-ball Tests. The Virat Kohli-led outfit made their pink-ball debut against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in 2019.

The home side crushed their neighbors by an innings and 46 runs. Interestingly, the fast bowlers took all the wickets for India in that Test.

Last year, the Indian cricket team played its first overseas pink-ball game, versus Australia at Adelaide Oval. Although Virat Kohli's men took a first-innings lead in the Test, they eventually lost by eight wickets, getting all out for 36.

INDIA SCORES THEIR LOWEST EVER TOTAL IN THE HISTORY OF TEST CRICKET - 36/9. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 19, 2020

It'll be fair to say that India have had a mixed bag in pink-ball Tests so far.

Indian cricket team's win percentage in pink-ball Tests

The Indian cricket team lost its previous pink-ball Test

As mentioned above, the Indian cricket team have played two day/night Tests so far. They have a 50% win record, with a victory against Bangladesh and a defeat versus Australia.

The Indian cricket team have a 100% win record in pink-ball Tests on home soil. It will be interesting to see if they can maintain their spotless home record in the upcoming game against England.

Virat Kohli is the only Indian batsman with a pink-ball Test hundred

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣9️⃣, India played their first ever pink ball Test match, against Bangladesh, at the Eden Gardens. 🏟 @imVkohli - 1️⃣3️⃣6️⃣(194) 🔥 @y_umesh - 3️⃣/2️⃣9️⃣ & 5️⃣/5️⃣3️⃣ 🎯

Win by an innings & 4️⃣6️⃣ runs ✅ #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/ObQzu8QdhP — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) November 22, 2020

Virat Kohli has been the most successful Indian batsman in day/night Tests so far.

The Indian cricket team captain scored a fantastic ton against Bangladesh. He followed it up with a 180-ball 74 in the first innings versus Australia.

It is important to note that Kohli has not recorded a Test hundred since the one against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav took a five-wicket haul each versus Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test. Ishant ended that match with nine wickets, while Umesh accounted for eight wickets.