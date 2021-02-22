Motera Stadium capacity, ticket booking and facts

The action of the India vs England Test series moves to Motera Stadium this week. The two nations will clash in two Tests and five T20Is on this ground over the next few weeks.

This series marks international cricket's return to Ahmedabad after seven years. The last time Ahmedabad hosted the Indian cricket team was back in 2014.

Team India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in that ODI fixture, riding on Ambati Rayudu's unbeaten century.

After a brief period, the Gujarat Cricket Association made up its mind to rebuild the Motera Stadium.

Earlier, the venue had a seating capacity of 54,000 fans. Now, the newly rebuilt Motera Stadium can host 1,10,000 fans, making it the world's largest cricket stadium.

Unfortunately, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Motera Stadium will not be a full house for the first few international matches.

The BCCI and the GCA have allowed 50% fans for the two India vs England Test matches in Ahmedabad.

Here's a look at the ticket booking details and some amazing facts about the Motera Stadium.

Motera Stadium ticket booking for India vs England Tests

Fans can buy the tickets for the two Test matches on bookmyshow.com. The price range of the tickets is ₹300-₹2,500.

Tickets for the India vs England T20I series are yet to be made available.

India and England will play five T20Is at the Motera Stadium

There aren't many tickets remaining for the day/night Test between India and England.

Cricket fans can expect an electric atmosphere at the Motera Stadium during the pink-ball Test.

Motera Stadium facts

Before the reconstruction, the Motera Stadium played host to some remarkable matches in cricket history. Famously, Team India knocked Australia out of the 2011 Cricket World Cup quarterfinal here.

Sunil Gavaskar touched the 10,000 Test runs milestone in Ahmedabad, while Sachin Tendulkar scored his 30,000th international run here. Tendulkar even recorded his maiden Test double hundred at the Motera Stadium.

Former Indian skipper Kapil Dev surpassed Sir Richard Hadlee's 432 Test wickets record in Ahmedabad.

Speaking of the newly rebuilt stadium, there are 11 pitches on the ground, prepared using red and black soil.

The top-quality drainage facilities at Motera will ensure the outfield is dry and ready for play quickly even after a heavy downpour.

President Ramnath Kovind and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will likely attend the inauguration ceremony of the Motera Stadium before the day/night Test begins.