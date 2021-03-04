"We need to make use of the first innings, because it'll spin again very soon" - Joe Root

England captain Joe Root claimed at the toss that the pitch for the 4th Test will offer turn early in the match. He stressed the importance of putting up a big total in the first innings.

The visitors made two changes to the XI that lost by 10 wickets at the same venue a week ago. Stuart Broad and Jofra Archer made way for Dom Bess and Dan Lawrence, with England opting to strengthen a batting lineup that folded 81 and 112 in the two innings of the 3rd Test.

Joe Root stated that his team has shown marked improvements over the last two years, and that drawing the series 2-2 will be a great end to the Test season.

"We're batting first. We need to make use of the first innings, because it'll spin again very soon. We need to get runs on the board early. Over the last couple of years we have progressed as a side, and it'd be a great chance to finish a great winter if we win this Test match."

"This is a good chance for the guys to regroup and give this their all" - Joe Root

Joe Root will look to lead from the front in the 4th Test

Joe Root continued by saying that England need to be true to themselves and assess how to fix their shortcomings.

"When you have a tough couple of games, we need to be honest, and use the coaching staff and players who have experience in these conditions. This is a good chance for the guys to regroup and give this their all."

England were knocked out of the World Test Championship due to their defeat in the last Test. However, they'll be delighted if they can win this Test match, thereby not only drawing the series but also spoiling India's party.