When and where to watch India vs England ODI series?

The India vs England ODI series will begin this Tuesday in Pune. All three games of this ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series will be played at the MCA Stadium.

The last time Pune hosted an India vs England ODI match, the home team successfully chased 351 runs to secure a win. The wicket in Pune has assisted the batsmen in the past. Hence, the cricket universe should expect a cracker of a series at the MCA Stadium.

A big hello from the MCA Stadium, Pune, our venue for the three ODIs against England.@Paytm #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kknsGqpzkR — BCCI (@BCCI) March 22, 2021

Here is the schedule of the India vs England ODI series:

India vs England 1st ODI: March 23, Pune

India vs England 2nd ODI: March 26, Pune

India vs England 3rd ODI: March 28, Pune

[The start time of the three ODI matches is 1:30 PM Local Time]

Star Sports to telecast India vs England ODI series

Here's a look at all the telecast and live-streaming details for the India vs England series.

India Live Telecast Channel - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, DD1, DD Sports.

India - Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Live Streaming)

United Kingdom - Sky Sports Cricket

South Africa - SuperSport

USA & Canada - Willow TV

West Indies - Flow Sports

England have an opportunity of moving to the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League Standings

Rohit Sharma has returned to form before the India vs England ODI series

England currently hold third position in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League table with 30 points from six matches. The English team is only ten points behind the top-placed Australian side. A win in the series against India could take England to pole position.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricket team is in tenth position right now. Although hosts India have automatically qualified for the World Cup, Virat Kohli and Co. will try to improve their record and finish higher in this competition.

The previous India vs England ODI series ended 2-1 in favor of Eoin Morgan's men. It will be exciting to see which team wins the series this year.