David Gower explains why the 1st day of Team India's series against England will be crucial

Team India will play their last ICC World Test Championship series at home against England, where a spot in the tournament finale will be on the line. Before Friday's Test, former England captain David Gower has stated the first day in Chennai will be vital for both sides.

England won their last ICC World Test Championship series versus Sri Lanka 2-0 while Team India pulled off a historic 2-1 victory Down Under. Both teams have equal momentum coming into the series. However, many former cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar and Kris Srikkanth, have backed the Virat Kohli-led outfit to emerge victorious in this series.

David Gower had a different viewpoint. Talking about the significance of Day 1 in Chennai, Gower said:

"Cricket is all about seizing the moment. If on Day 1, in Chennai, for instance, Anderson and Broad are let loose and they pick up three quick wickets. You’re up and running and you’re in the contest. If at the end of that morning session, it’s 60 for none, it's a different game. So this is what makes it interesting, exciting and unpredictable."

David Gower also stated that he felt the pace bowlers were England's best weapon. However, he added that Team India would be ready to face them after their recent performances against the Australian bowlers.

I think Team India's series against England will be a very, very well-fought series: Dilip Doshi

England won the previous Test series against Team India 4-1.

Former Indian cricketer Dilip Doshi was also a part of the pre-series conversation. Doshi agreed with David Gower and said the first day at the MA Chidambaram Stadium would play a significant role in how the series played out. When asked if Team India would have a plan to attack the visitors, Doshi pointed out both teams have experienced bowlers who could perform well under any conditions.

"There is no particular way you can attack the English team. Your best bowlers have to be on the front, and as David was saying, Anderson and Stuart Broad, I think they're world-class bowlers, and they'll adapt to any conditions," said Dilip Doshi.

"They'll have a go at anything, and they will believe they can take a wicket anytime. This makes them threatening. Similarly, when India are bowling, whether it's Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj or Ashwin, they will be looking to take wickets," added Dilip Doshi.

Doshi added that both teams would not have a fixed plan for success. He opined Team India and England would adjust as per the game's situation. Lastly, Dilip said Team India's first home series of 2021 would be a closely-contested affair.

"I think it's gonna be a very, very well-fought series, and as David was saying, the first day of the series will be extremely important to set the pattern in a way," concluded Dilip Doshi.