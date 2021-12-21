3 reasons why Ajinkya Rahane may be dropped for India's First Test against South Africa

Rohit Sharma recently replaced Ajinkya Rahane as India's Test vice-captain after the latter's lean run of form in the last few years, which hasn't made him a confirmed name in India's playing XI.

Ajinkya Rahane, who has been one of India's stalwarts in the middle order since making his debut in 2013, has found himself out of runs and form recently.

Ahead of India's second Test against New Zealand in Mumbai recently, Rahane was left out of the team with an apparent niggle. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer retained his place to replace India's former vice-captain after the former made his mark with a Man of the Match performance in the first Test in Kanpur.

Hence, as things stand, the selectors have some big calls to make ahead of the first Test against South Africa, which will be played on 26th December 2021.

Ahead of the three-match Test series, we take a look at three reasons why Ajinkya Rahane may be dropped from the Indian playing XI.

#3 No vice-captaincy means Rahane is not an automatic selection anymore

Over recent years, Ajinkya Rahane has been one of the first names on the teamsheet due to his responsibilities as India's vice-captain. While large lulls in terms of form in his career have been outshadowed by timely crucial knocks to lead India out of a rut, it seems like Rahane won't be getting the long rope anymore.

This series against South Africa seems like the last chance for the 33-year old Mumbai batter to claim his spot in the starting XI, should the team management decide to stick with him.

#2 Rahane's torrid run

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst Since the start of 2020, there have been 31 batsmen to face 1000+ balls in Test cricket. Only one (Joshua da Silva) averages less than Ajinkya Rahane. #ENGvIND Since the start of 2020, there have been 31 batsmen to face 1000+ balls in Test cricket. Only one (Joshua da Silva) averages less than Ajinkya Rahane. #ENGvIND

It's no secret that Rahane's form has dipped in the last few years. A string of low scores has meant that the Indian team management might finally be running out of patience.

In 2021, Rahane has amassed 411 runs in 21 innings at an average of less than 20. In that time, Rahane has scored only two half-centuries. His last Test hundred for India came against Australia during the Boxing Day Test match played last year.

More worryingly for India, Rahane's displayed a pattern of unconvincing dismissals in this period. The Mumbai batter has gifted his wicket to the opposition more often than not.

#1 Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari's promising form

As mentioned before, Shreyas Iyer got an opportunity in the Test series against New Zealand and the former Delhi Capitals captain grabbed his chance with both hands. With a century, followed by a half-century, Iyer delivered a match-winning performance to stake his claim to the middle-order spot that has been open to some debate recently.

On the other hand, Hanuma Vihari has been in spectacular form as well. The 28-year old last played a Test match for India at the SCG, pulling off a spectacular match-saving partnership alongside Ravichandran Ashwin, despite suffering from an injury.

Vihari was part of India A's recent tour against South Africa and ended the series with three consecutive half-centuries, showing plenty of promise to bat in the middle order.

