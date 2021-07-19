IND vs SL 2021: India playing XI's report card for the 1st ODI

Under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, India coasted to an eight-wicket win in the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday, July 18.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka saw his batsmen get starts but fail to stitch together meaningful partnerships. The hosts managed 262, and while it was a competitive total, India made light work of it in 36.4 overs.

Here is the Indian playing XI's report card for the first ODI against Sri Lanka.

IND v SL 2021, 1st ODI: India Player Ratings

Ishan Kishan smashed a fifty on ODI debut

Prithvi Shaw: 8.5/10

Making a return to the Indian side, Shaw was unstoppable in Colombo. He found the boundary nine times in the first half of the powerplay to get India off to a fantastic start, before a blow to the head disrupted his concentration. His impact was so great that he walked away with the Man of the Match award for his 43.

Shikhar Dhawan: 9/10

India's latest ODI captain Dhawan had a dream outing in the series opener. He scored an unbeaten 86 to shepherd his team home in the run-chase and plucked a couple of superb catches in the first innings.

Ishan Kishan: 8/10

Kishan recorded a superb fifty on his ODI debut, incidentally on his 23rd birthday. He rode his luck during certain stages of his counterattacking innings, but at the end of the day, his contribution of 59 was crucial to India's comprehensive win. The southpaw was decent with the gloves on as well.

Manish Pandey: 4/10

Pandey came in at No. 4, but his familiar issues with rotating strike came to the fore against the Sri Lankan spinners. He played 40 balls for his 24 before holing out in the deep while trying to get a move on.

Suryakumar Yadav: 8/10

Following Pandey's dismissal, debutant Suryakumar made a case to be promoted in the batting order with a fluent unbeaten 31. His impeccable wristwork and prowess against spin were on full display as he found the boundary five times during his 20-ball stay at the crease.

Krunal Pandya: 9/10

The left-arm spinner bowled an incredibly economical spell, conceding just 26 runs in his 10 overs while picking up one wicket. His accuracy helped the bowlers at the other end find breakthroughs.

Hardik Pandya: 5.5/10

The other Pandya brother seemed to be having a decent outing with the ball, but he was taken for a few runs towards the end of his spell. He conceded 34 runs in his five overs, but the mere fact that he's bowling is a welcome sign for India.

Deepak Chahar: 7.5/10

Chahar was a touch ineffective with the new ball, but he came into his own in the middle overs by scalping two important wickets. Using cutters and slower balls, he proved his worth to the Indian team in the longer format and was the pick of the pacers.

Kuldeep Yadav: 7.5/10

Making a return to the Indian ODI side, Kuldeep had a much-needed positive showing. The left-arm wrist-spinner dismissed Minod Bhanuka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa at crucial stages of the innings, and bowled a teasing length throughout his spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: 3/10

The leader of the Indian attack started economically even if he couldn't be awfully penetrative in the powerplay, but things went downhill at the death. Bhuvneshwar leaked runs at more than 11 an over in the three overs he bowled at the fag end of the innings, helping Sri Lanka reach a fighting total. India's vice-captain will want a better display in the second T20I.

Yuzvendra Chahal: 7/10

Alongside Kuldeep, Chahal had a productive outing in the first ODI. He picked up two wickets and always looked to attack by bowling fuller lengths. The leg-spinner wasn't at his consistent best, but he looked to make things happen in the middle overs and can build on his performance.

