India's 5 lowest totals against Sri Lanka in ODIs

Team India has reached Sri Lanka for a limited-overs tour comprising of three ODIs and as many T20Is.

With prominent batsmen like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in England, the onus will be on Shikhar Dhawan and the other youngsters to shoulder the responsibility in the batting department.

While India have always been known as a batting powerhouse, there have been occasions when they have suffered massive collapses. The Men in Blue have been bowled out for less than 100 runs on seven occasions in ODI cricket - twice each by Sri Lanka and New Zealand, and once each by Australia, Pakistan and South Africa.

India's five lowest scores against Sri Lanka in ODI cricket

Let us now have a look at the five lowest scores registered by Team India against Sri Lanka.

#5: 112 at Dharamsala in December 2017

Suranga Lakmal's four-wicket haul rocked India's batting

Sri Lanka played the first ODI of their 2017 tour of India in Dharamsala. Visiting skipper Thisara Perera won the toss and opted to field first.

It turned out to be the right call as the hosts were reduced to a score of 29/7 in the 17th over. MS Dhoni's 65-run knock then helped India avoid the ignominy of their lowest-ever total in ODIs.

India were eventually bundled out for 112 runs, with only Kuldeep Yadav (19) and Hardik Pandya (10) apart from Dhoni reaching double figures. Suranga Lakmal was the wrecker-in-chief from the Sri Lankan side as he scalped four wickets for just 13 runs.

Sri Lanka easily chased down the target with seven wickets in hand and almost 30 overs to spare to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

#T3: 103 at Colombo in August 2008

Nuwan Kulasekara ran through India's top order

India played the fifth and final ODI of their 2008 tour of Sri Lanka in Colombo. Sri Lankan captain Mahela Jayawardene won the toss and elected to bat first.

The hosts posted a score of 227/6 in their allotted 50 overs. India were set a revised target of 216 runs in 44 overs as per the D/L method.

The visitors were off to a decent start, having reached a score of 70/2 in the 15th over. But they lost their next eight wickets for the addition of just 33 runs to be bundled out for 103.

Virat Kohli (31), Yuvraj Singh (17), Gautam Gambhir (11) and Suresh Raina (10) were the only Indian batsmen to reach the double-digit mark. While Nuwan Kulasekara (4/40) picked up the first four wickets to fall, Ajantha Mendis (4/10) ran through the middle and lower order.

#T3: 103 at Dambulla in August 2010

Thisara Perera dismantled India's batting lineup

India played the fifth match of the triangular series in Sri Lanka against the hosts in August 2010. Indian skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to set a target.

The decision backfired as the innings never gained momentum due to the steady fall of wickets. Yuvraj Singh (38) was the only Indian batsman to put up a fight as the visitors were bowled out for 103 runs.

Thisara Perera (5/28) was the most successful Sri Lankan bowler. He was ably assisted by Lasith Malinga (2/21) and Nuwan Kulasekara (2/31).

The 104-run target was a walk in the park for Sri Lanka as they chased down the score with eight wickets in hand and almost 35 overs to spare.

#2: 78 at Kanpur in December 1986

India's batting floundered against Arjuna Ranatunga's gentle medium pace

The first ODI of Sri Lanka's visit to India in 1986 was played in Kanpur. Indian skipper Kapil Dev won the toss and opted to chase.

The Indian bowlers seemed to have done a decent job when they restricted the visitors to a score of 195/8 in the match, which wsa reduced to 46 overs a side. However, they were themselves bowled out for 78 to lose by a whopping 117 runs.

Kris Srikkanth (17) and Dilip Vengsarkar (15) were the only Indian batsmen to reach double figures. While Arjuna Ranatunga (4/14) was the most successful bowler for Sri Lanka, Ravi Ratnayeke and Rumesh Ratnayake picked up three and two wickets respectively.

#1: 54 at Sharjah in October 2000

Chaminda Vaas blew away India's top order

India played Sri Lanka in the 2000 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy final in Sharjah. Sri Lanka skipper Sanath Jayasuriya won the toss and opted to bat first.

They posted a massive score of 299/5 on the board, courtesy of a belligerent 189-run knock by Jayasuriya himself. Chasing a huge target, India failed to put up a semblance of a fight and were bowled out for just 54 runs, which is also their lowest-ever score in ODI cricket.

Robin Singh (11) was the only Indian batsman to reach the double-digit mark. Chaminda Vaas (5/14) and Muttiah Muralitharan (3/6) tormented the Indian batting line-up as Sri Lanka won by a massive margin of 245 runs.

