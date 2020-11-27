Australia takes on India in the second ODI of the Dettol ODI series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

The home side won comfortably by 66 runs after posting a huge total of 374 when batting first. Steve Smith and Aaron Finch both scored hundreds, with the former claiming the 'Man of the Match' award. David Warner contributed 69 to a solid opening partnership that crossed 150. Glenn Maxwell returned to form as well and played a stroke-filled 19-ball 45.

Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa impressed with the ball even as Mitchell Starc had an off-day.

India, meanwhile, struggled to make inroads with the ball in hand. That was partly due to some poor fielding and some dropped chances that came back to hurt them. Mohammed Shami was their best bowler of the night as he returned figures of three for 59 in his ten overs. Bumrah and Chahal both had an off-day with the ball.

With bat in hand, they got off to a flying start, but Josh Hazlewood struck thrice within the Powerplay. While Mayank Agarwal got out miscuing an attempted pull, Virat Kohli, who impressed after being dropped on 1, perished while attempting to attack. Shreyas Iyer got out in a rather freakish manner after failing to drop his hands to a bouncer. KL Rahul soon followed, but Hardik Pandya and Dhawan kept India in the chase.

However, Dhawan succumbed to the mounting scoreboard pressure, and Pandya eventually did the same.

While it was a disappointing outing with the ball, India will be pleased with how well they managed to stay in the game, and especially Hardik's confident return to the team.

The 2nd ODI will nevertheless be an even more fierce encounter with both teams looking to secure the win.

Match Details

Date: November 29, 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 09:10 AM (IST), 03:40 AM (GMT), 02:40 PM (Local)

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Weather Report

The temperatures will be oscillating in Sydney on the day of the match due to a heatwave. The maximum temperature is 37 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 24 degrees Celsius later in the day. There is a good chance for some rain interruptions during the evening.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sydney was certainly favoring the batsmen. While it wasn't a flat deck, the ball carried on to the bat nicely and held up well throughout the match. It did turn quite a bit, so the respective captains should keep that in mind.

Predicted XIs

Australia

Steve Smith played an outstanding inning.

Barring Marcus Stoinis' potential injury, Australia doesn't have much reason to tinker with their team. Ashton Agar should come into the side if Stoinis isn't fit.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (C), Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis/ Ashton Agar, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (WK), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, and Adam Zampa.

India

Bumrah(L) had a rare off-day with the ball.

T Natarajan could make his international debut in this match if India wants to rest Saini and go with a left-arm pacer. Otherwise, they should go in with the same playing XI as they need to give this team some more time to gel.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, T Natarajan/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Match Prediction

After Australia's convincing win, it'd be natural to back them to win this encounter as well. However, India wasn't that far off with their batting, and if their bowlers manage to find their rhythm, they could very well draw level in the second ODI.

Prediction: India to win.

TV and live streaming details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: SonyLiv