Ind vs Aus 2020: All you need to know about debutant Sean Abbott

New South Wales' fast bowler Sean Abbott said he had to fight back the tears after learning about his selection in the Australian squad for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship series against India. The right-arm pacer has been playing first-class cricket since 2011, but he is yet to receive his maiden Test cap.

Sean Abbott was born on 29th February 1992 in Windsor. Only two Test cricketers - Alf Gover and Gavin Stevens - share this unique birth date with the Aussie speedster. The 28-year-old has played one ODI and four T20Is in his international career.

Unfortunately, he could not achieve much success in those five matches as he managed to pick up only four wickets. Besides, Sean Abbott has also played under Virat Kohli's captaincy at the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The New South Wales player donned the RCB jersey in a couple of matches during the 2015 IPL season, but he could not pick up a single wicket.

Besides, Sean Abbott had become a talking point in the cricketing circles during the 2014-15 Australian summer. One of his bouncers hit late Phil Hughes on his neck, and ultimately it took his life. The right-arm quick was heartbroken after that incident. However, he has overcome it, and Abbott might wear the Baggy Green soon.

Sean Abbott was set to play against the Indian cricket team earlier this year

Sean Abbott played his only ODI match versus Pakistan in 2014. But he could have made his ODI return against India earlier in 2020. The selectors had named him in the ODI squad. However, a moderate side strain ruled him out of the series. Later, D'Arcy Short took his place.

The rising star has excellent numbers for New South Wales in first-class cricket. He has picked up 157 FC wickets in 57 matches, including four 5-wicket hauls. Besides, he recently scored a century against Tasmania in the Sheffield Shield 2020-21.

The versatile debutant could wreak havoc with his all-round brilliance in the forthcoming Test series versus India.