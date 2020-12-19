IND vs AUS 2020: Australia demolish India to pick up 8-wicket win in 1st Test

Australia beat India by 8 wickets in the first Test to take a 1-0 lead in the series. The Australian batsman batted confidently to chase down the target in 21 overs, and backed up the brilliant bowling performance of the Australia bowlers from the start of Day 3.

The loss means that India have their task cut out as they look to repeat their exploits form the last time they toured Australia in 2018-19. With India skipper Virat Kohli unavailable as well, the team has a lot of things to ponder ahead of the Boxing Day India vs Australia Test match at Melbourne.

How India collapsed on Day 3

Day 3 started in the hope that India will be able to put up a competitive total on the board. However, Pat Cummins (10.2-4-21-4) and Josh Hazlewood (5-3-8-5) had other plans. The Australia bowling duo showcased some brilliant skills as they bamboozled the India batsmen with their line and length.

Check out the stats behind India's record-breaking collapse on day three of the first #AUSvIND Test in Adelaide | @AdamBurnett09 https://t.co/BnNWg5sPo7 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 19, 2020

The end result meant that India had to walk back to the pavilion with the scoreboard reading 36/9 after Mohammed Shami walked off injured, with the visitors notching up their lowest ever score in Test cricket.

Australia wrapped up the chase confidently

Set a target of 90, the Australians started the chase in confident fashion, with both Matthew Wade (33 off 53 balls) and Joe Burns (51* off 63) giving a good account of themselves.

With no scoreboard pressure, the India bowlers struggled to exert themselves like their Australia counterparts, with the batsmen being cautious as they confidently went about their business.

Advertisement

A brilliant run out by Wriddhiman Saha proved to be the only highlight of the chase, with the Australians wrapping up the chase by a six from Joe Burns.

The India vs Australia clash was a closely fought one in the 1st innings

The second innings turned out to be a completely different affair from how the first 2 days of the India vs Australia Test went by. After India registered a total of 244 in the first innings on the back of a confident Virat Kohli (74 of 180 balls), the bowling attack kept the team in the game on Day 2.

Ravichandran Ashwin (18-3-55-4) and Jasprit Bumrah (21-7-52-2) bowled brilliantly as they kept the Australia batsmen at bay, with the 1st innings ending with India taking a 50+ run lead.

However, the advantage was quickly nullified on Day 3 courtesy the Australia pace bowling attack, with India going down 1-0 after the first Test. The team’s struggles at Adelaide continue, and they will look to bounce back in a week when they face Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the second Test.

Advertisement

Brief scorecard of the India vs Australia Test

India 244 ( Virat Kohli 74, Mitchell Starc 4 for 21) and 36/9 ( Mayank Agarwal 9, Josh Hazlewood 5 for 8) beaten by Australia 191 ( Tim Paine 73, R Ashwin 4 for 18) and 93/2 ( Joe Burns 51*, R Ashwin 1 for 16) by 8 wickets.