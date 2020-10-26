Create
IND vs AUS 2020: Mohammed Siraj features in 18-man Test squad; KL Rahul makes red-ball comeback

RCB pacer Mohammed Siraj has been called up to India
Sai Krishna
ANALYST
Modified 26 Oct 2020, 21:25 IST
News
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have announced the Test squad for the upcoming tour of Australia.

Captain Virat Kohli is ably supported by Test stalwarts Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara. Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul, who wasn't part of India's Test squad for their New Zealand tour earlier this year, has made a comeback to the red-ball outfit.

Rohit Sharma, who was just beginning to make an opening slot his own in the longest format of the game, hasn't made the cut due to injury. However, the BCCI will continue to monitor his progress as the IPL winds down. In his absence, Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are the front-line openers.

Ishant Sharma and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries in the IPL, have been left out as well. The pace attack in their absence features many regulars such as Mohammed Shami, with the most notable new inclusion being that of Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Siraj is supported by names such as Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini, while Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin make up the spin troika. Despite his consistent performances over the years, Yuzvendra Chahal has failed to get a Test call-up once again.

Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

IND vs AUS Test schedule

Virat Kohli has flourished in Australia
The final leg of India's tour of Australia is the 4-match Test series. The matches will take place as follows:

First Test - December 17-21 (D/N): Australia vs India, Adelaide Oval 

Second Test - December 26-30: Australia vs India, MCG

Third Test - January 7-11 : Australia vs India, SCG

Fourth Test - January 15-19: Australia vs India, The Gabba

Published 26 Oct 2020, 21:25 IST
India vs Australia 2020 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Rohit Sharma Mohammed Siraj BCCI
