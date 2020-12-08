IND vs AUS 2020: 'No-balls have killed us in the last few games' - Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch is back in the Australian ranks for the third and final T20I against India, as the hosts look to prevent a series whitewash. And at the toss, the Australia captain said that despite the series defeat, they will give their all in the third T20I.

Aaron Finch also spoke about the high amount of no balls Australia have bowled in the series. The Aussies have bowled no balls in each of the two games, and they have certainly proved to be costly.

"No balls are something that's killed us over the last few games and we want to control that going forward. Somewhere around 190 is what we are after and you got to be careful as this is a tough ground to defend. We gonna give it all tonight."

Aaron Finch replaces Marcus Stoinis as Australia asked to bat first

Australia were asked to bat first in the third T20I, as Virat Kohli won the toss and fancied chasing once again. Aaron Finch said that he would have liked to have bowled first as well, but is confident that his side can post a big score.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's a used wicket and hopefully we'll bat well tonight. We did see a bit of turn in the last game and expect the spinners to play key role in the middle overs. Only one change. I come in and Stoinis is out, he's got a bit of niggle and It's a long summer ahead and don't want to take any chances and blow it up."

Aaron Finch missed the second T20I after suffering an injury in the first T20I, but will come out to open the batting at the expense of Marcus Stoinis. Stoinis has been struggling with an injury himself, and had missed the last two ODIs, as well as the first T20I.