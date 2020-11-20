Rohit Sharma's exclusion from the India squad for the ODIs and T20s is a big positive for Australia, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has said. India made the decision to 'rest' Rohit Sharma from their squad for the limited overs part of their tour to Australia, after he suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma returned to the Mumbai Indians line-up for their last three league stage encounters, and delivered a match winning half-century in the IPL 2020 final. However, that wasn't enough to convince the Indian selectors of his fitness, and he will only be available for the Test series, which begin next month.

Rohit Sharma has an excellent record against Australia

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is happy that the 'consistent performer' Rohit Sharma will not be part of the India squad for the ODIs and T20s, and rightfully so. Rohit Sharma is currently India's leading century maker in ODIs in Australia, with four tons to his name in 19 matches. He averages 58.23 in ODIs down under, and India will certainly miss his consistency and quality at the top.

"He (Rohit) is a class performer, so consistent as an opening batsman with a couple of (three) double hundreds. So anytime he is not in the line-up against you, it is a positive," Maxwell said.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding Rohit Sharma and India's decision to exclude him from the squad. But hopefully for Virat Kohli and co, it does not end up hurting them in the series.

While Maxwell said that India will miss Rohit Sharma during the upcoming series, he added that KL Rahul is a worthy replacement for the Mumbai Indians captain. Maxwell, who played with Rahul for Kings XI Punjab at the IPL, believes Rahul can be just as good a player as Rohit Sharma.