IND vs AUS 2020: 'We must keep getting results ahead of the World Cup' - Virat Kohli

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli has already set his sights on the ICC T20I World Cup, as the Men in Blue look to end the year unbeaten. India have won each of their last nine T20Is, and can extend that number further by beating Australia in the third T20I of the series.

And while Virat Kohli is pleased with the way India have performed this season, he wants to ensure that they do not get ahead of themselves.

"It's been a really good year for us in terms of T20 cricket, if we keep staying ahead of the opposition, and as a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket. That’s what our endeavour has been. There's a World Cup to be played next year, so we need to make sure we are playing the way we need to and individuals are standings up. As a group we want to make sure we keep getting those results and win games of cricket."

Virat Kohli puts Australia into bat first

Virat Kohli and India pose for a team photo before the game

Virat Kohli won the toss in the third T20I and asked Australia to bat first, as India looked to continue their good record while chasing in the shortest format of the game. Kohli said that the decision to bowl was made so they can test themselves in pressure situations.

"We are going to bowl. Shorter boundaries and we had a good game last time and for the bowling line-up as well we wanted to be more professional and test ourselves."

India are unchanged as they look to complete a clean sweep of the T20I series against Australia. Their bowling attack will again be led by the in-form T Natarajan, who will be supported by Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. Hardik Pandya will be aiming to continue his fine run of form with the bat.

Virat Kohli is the only member of their T20I team guaranteed to play in the first Test of the four match Test series, which begins in 10 days time in Adelaide.