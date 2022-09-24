IND vs AUS 2022: 3 records that were broken during India's thumping win in the second T20I 

Following their humbling defeat in the first T20I, India roared back against Australia, winning the second T20I in Nagpur on Friday (September 23). In a rain-curtailed game, Axar Patel starred with the ball, while skipper Rohit Sharma walked the talk to his unit with some swashbuckling strokeplay.

With the match being reduced to an eight-overs-a-side game, India won the toss and asked Australia to bat first. Axar (2/13) took two early wickets while Aussie skipper Aaron Finch (31 off 15) kept the scoreboard ticking.

Just as the hosts looked to restrict Australia to a modest total, Matthew Wade (43* off 20) proved to be the thorn in India's flesh once again. He took his side to 90/5 in their quote of overs.

Chasing 91 in 48 balls, India rode on Rohit's six-hitting prowess. The India skipper dominated the Aussie bowlers, barring Adam Zampa, who rocked India with three blows early on in the innings.

Rohit remained unbeaten at 46 off just 20 deliveries ( 4 fours and 4 sixes) and almost single-handedly pushed India towards victory before Dinesh Karthik's two blows (10 off 2) leveled the series at 1-1.

This truncated high-octane match in Nagpur saw a slew of records get broken. To complete the review of the match, let's take a look at three records that were broken in the course of the second T20I between India and Australia.

#3 Adam Zampa is now the joint-most successful bowler against Virat Kohli in white-ball international cricket

Adam Zampa had Virat Kohli's number again

Adam Zampa has been one of the few bowlers who has consistently troubled Virat Kohli in limited-overs cricket. The leg-spinner once again had Kohli's number on Friday, bamboozling him for the eighth time in his career.

New Zealand's Tim Southee is the only other bowler to have dismissed Kohli this many times in white-ball international cricket. While Southee has dismissed the star batter twice in T20Is and six times in ODIs, Zampa has been successful thrice in T20Is and five times in one-day internationals.

While Kohli has enjoyed success against Zampa too, it seems the Australian tweaker has found a way of getting past the defenses of the man with 71 international hundreds.

#2 India becomes only the second nation to win 20 T20Is in a single calendar year

The victory on Friday was Men in Blue's 20th in the T20I format this year

A thumping six-wicket win in Nagpur saw India win their 20th T20I this year - the joint-most wins by any nation in a single calendar year. The only other team to win 20 T20Is in a year is Pakistan, who won the same number of T20 internationals in 2021.

The Men in Blue have played 28 T20I so far this year, winning 20 of them, losing just seven. A game against South Africa ended in a no-result earlier this year.

In their next game against Australia on Sunday, Rohit Sharma's team have a clear-cut chance of becoming the team with the most T20I wins in a single year.

#1 Rohit Sharma is now the only batter to smash 500+ boundaries in T20Is

Rohit Sharma looked at his devastating best in Nagpur

Rohit Sharma was in his groove in the second T20I, leading his side to victory. The opener made 46* off 20 and clobbered a quartet of fours and as many sixes in his innings.

In the process, Rohit broke two massive world records in the format. He became the first player in the history of T20Is to smash over 500 boundaries in total. The closest batter to Rohit on the list is New Zealand opener Martin Guptill with 478 boundaries to his name.

Moreover, Rohit's four maximums on Friday also aided him to go on top of the six-hitting charts in T20Is. In 130 innings, Rohit has 176 T20I sixes, four more than Guptill who has 172 maximums in 117 T20I innings.

