IND vs AUS 2022: 3 times Virat Kohli dominated the Australian bowling attack in a T20I

Virat Kohli has consistently brought out his best against Australia. The former India captain has taken a liking to the Australian bowling attack and often dominates them across all formats.

In T20Is, his numbers against Australia are quite formidable. He has scored 718 runs against the current World T20 champions in 19 T20s at a strike-rate of 146.23 (overall SR: 138.37) and an average of 59.83 (overall avg: 51.94).

With a three-match T20 series coming up against Australia at home, Virat Kohli will be raring to go, especially after roaring back to form with a solid Asia Cup, which saw him get his first international century in the format.

On that note, let's take a look at three Virat Kohli innings against Australia in T20Is where he completely dominated the bowlers.

#3 72 (38), Bengaluru, 2019

India v Australia - T20I: Game 2

This is the most recent entry on this list. India were entering the match to save the two-match series against Australia with the visitors 1-0 up coming into this encounter in Bengaluru.

Kohli, realizing the importance of the occasion, played a whirlwind knock that featured two fours and six maximums at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He slammed 72 runs in 38 deliveries and, with MS Dhoni's help, took India to 190.

But Glenn Maxwell's 113 off 55 eventually stole the show as Australia won the match - and the series - with two balls to spare.

#2 90 (55), Adelaide, 2016

Shiva @thala_kohli_18 Virat Kohli 90 vs Australia (2016 in Adelaide ),one of his finest T20 knock !! Virat Kohli 90 vs Australia (2016 in Adelaide ),one of his finest T20 knock !! https://t.co/TUiPzo1nn7

The 2016 knock in Adelaide was Virat Kohli's first-ever 50+ score against Australia in the shortest format, which came in his sixth T20I against them.

It was the first T20I of a three-match series in the lead up to the T20 World Cup and the right-handed batter set the tone in style.

After the hosts called India in to bat first, Kohli walked in to bat in the fifth over with India down to 40-2 by the end of it. But he steadied the ship with Suresh Raina and went on to score a 55-ball-90 studded with nine fours and two sixes.

The duo's 134-run partnership led India to 188 runs in 20 overs. Australia fell short of the target by 37 runs as Kohli was named the Player of the Match.

#1 82 (51), Mohali, 2016

ICC @ICC an incredible 82 in just 51 deliveries to help India seal a semi-final spot at the ICC World T20.



His best knock in the shortest format so far? #OnThisDay in 2016, @imVkohli smashedan incredible 82 in just 51 deliveries to help Indiaseal a semi-final spot at the ICC World T20.His best knock in the shortest format so far? #OnThisDay in 2016, @imVkohli smashed💪 an incredible 82 in just 51 deliveries to help India🇮🇳 seal a semi-final spot at the ICC World T20.His best knock in the shortest format so far? https://t.co/EmLbKr1N0x

Possibly Virat Kohli's most iconic white-ball knock against Australia with a semi-final spot at stake. Chasing 161, India were left needing 67 from the last six overs, having lost Yuvraj Singh on the final delivery of the 14th over.

While MS Dhoni calmed down the situation, Kohli took off when India needed 39 runs from the last three overs. He hit two fours and a six off James Faulkner before hitting Nathan Coulter-Nile for four boundaries in the penultimate over.

The wicketkeeper-batter finished things off with a boundary as his deputy walked away with the Player of the Match award for a scintillating innings.

India qualified for the semi-finals of the 2016 T20 World Cup with this win, but lost to eventual champions West Indies.

