IND vs AUS 2022: Top 10 Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma memes after Team India duo's flop show in 1st T20I

Team India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli faced the ire of fans after their flop show against Australia in the T20I series opener in Mohali on Tuesday, September 20.

After being asked to bat first by Aaron Finch, the Men in Blue were off to a brisk start thanks to boundaries from Rohit and KL Rahul. However, Josh Hazlewood dismissed the Indian captain in the third over to give the tourists their first breakthrough.

Kohli then came in to bat and struggled to get going. After playing a few dot balls, Kohli tried to break the shackles by attempting a big shot over mid-on. However, he mistimed it and failed to find the required elevation only to find the fielder.

Fans took to Twitter and Instagram to vent their frustrations after Rohit and Kohli got out cheaply with the bat. They were disappointed with Indian captain's inability to play big knocks as he used to do in the past.

Fans trolled him and Kohli for not contributing to the team's cause in this encounter by sharing hilarious memes. Here is a collection of some of the best memes in this regard:

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma right now in dressing room



KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav consolidate Team India's innings after losing two early wickets

After Kohli's departure, Team India were 35/2 in 4.5 overs. Suryakumar Yadav (46) and KL Rahul (55) bailed the team out of trouble and laid a solid platform with a 68-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rahul found his rhythm back tonight as looked fluent during his 55-run knock. Suryakumar played his natural game at the other end and entertained viewers with some majestic strokeplay.

Hardik Pandya (71* off 30 balls) provided a perfect finish to the innings with his bludgeoning knock. He hit sixes off the last three balls of the innings to propel India's total to 208/6.

