IND vs AUS 2022: [Watch] Virat Kohli receives special portrait from fan during Team India's practice session in Mohali

Team India's star batter Virat Kohli received a special gift from a fan when he visited the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali for a practice session on Monday, September 19, ahead of the side's T20I series opener against Australia.

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) took to their Instagram account to share a video of the Indian players entering the venue for training. In the clip, Kohli can be seen interacting with a female fan who gifted him a handmade painting.

Watch the full video here:

The Rohit Sharma-led side toiled hard in the nets as they geared up for their forthcoming encounter against Australia. The Men in Blue will be seen in action on Tuesday, September 20, when they take on the visitors in the opening fixture of their three-match T20I series in Mohali.

The series is of utmost importance for both the cricketing nations as they look to gain some much-needed momentum on the road to the crucial T20 World Cup 2022.

Much to the delight of Indian fans, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel are set to make their comeback with the series after having recovered from their respective injuries. Australia, on the other hand, will be without Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc.

Virat Kohli was India's top performer with the bat at Asia Cup 2022

Virat Kohli, who was under the scanner due to his lean patch, roared back to form with his impactful performances at the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE. With 276 runs from five outings, the right-handed batter finished as the leading run-getter for India in the continental event.

The seasoned campaigner struck impressive half-centuries against Pakistan and Hong Kong during the competition. However, his exploits against Afghanistan in the team's final fixture emerged as the highlight of his Asia Cup campaign.

Virat Kohli slammed his maiden T20I century in the encounter, ending his 1020-day century drought. Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 off just 61 deliveries to complete 71 centuries in international cricket.

The veteran batter will be hopeful of coming up with similar performances against Australia as his form is going to be crucial for Rohit Sharma and Co. at the T20 World Cup 2022 down under.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far