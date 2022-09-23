IND vs AUS 2022: Weather report in Nagpur for 2nd T20I on Friday (September 23)

India will look to level proceedings when they lock horns with Australia in the second T20I at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Friday, September 23. The hosts lost the first game by four wickets on Tuesday, September 20, to go 0-1 down in the three-match series.

Batting first, India rode on half-centuries from KL Rahul (55 off 35) and Hardik Pandya (71* off 30) to post 208/6. Suryakumar Yadav also chipped in with a crucial 46-run knock off 25 balls.

In response, Australia went all guns blazing from ball one. Cameron Green, who opened the innings for the first time, smacked a quickfire 61 off 30 balls before Matthew Wade (45* off 21) put on the finishing touches to take the team home with four balls to spare.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will have their task cut out ahead of the second game. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to return to playing XI, which could heal India's death-bowling woes. The spotlight will be on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel, who were taken to the cleaners in the first game.

Australia, on the other hand, will look to keep the momentum going and wrap up the series with one game to go. However, they will be concerned with skipper Aaron Finch's sub-par form with the bat.

It is expected to be a cracker of a game with a lot at stake for both teams. On that note, we look at what the weather has in store for us today.

India vs Australia: Weather update - Rain predicted

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always We’ll learn. We’ll improve. A big thanks to all our fans for your support, always 🇮🇳 🙏 https://t.co/yMSVCRkEBI

The temperature will hover around 23 degrees Celsius in Nagpur during game time. There will be significant cloud cover, meaning it will not be that humid for the players.

According to accuweather.com, there is a 25 percent chance of precipitation, with a three percent chance of thunderstorms.

It has been raining cats and dogs in Nagpur for the past few days and we can expect a loss of overs due to rain.

