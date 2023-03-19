IND vs AUS 2023: 3 records that were broken during the second ODI in Vizag 

Courtesy of a clinical bowling display by the Australian team, the Indian team endured a massive 10-wicket defeat in the second ODI of the ongoing series. The match took place in Vishakhapatnam on Sunday, March 19.

Mitchell Starc ran through the Indian batting lineup for the second game running after the Aussies won the toss and elected to field. The left-arm pacer earned his ninth ODI five-wicket haul, getting the better of the likes of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj.

With Axar Patel left stranded at one end, India could only manage to reach 117 before being bowled out in 26 overs.

Australia, in reply, made a mockery of the target, winning the game with 39 overs remaining.

With the game ending up as a lop-sided encounter, there was a fair share of records that were broken in the game. On that note, let's take a look at three records that were shattered during the second ODI between India and Australia.

#3 Team India registered their lowest ODI total against Australia at home

The Australian bowlers ran rampant as the Indian batters failed to contribute anything substantial with the bat. As a result, they were skittled out for just 117 runs - India's fourth-lowest ODI total at home.

Against Australia, it is their lowest-ever ODI total on home soil and third-lowest overall, behind their 63 all-out at Sydney, in 1981, and 100 all-out at the same ground in 2000. India's previous lowest ODI total at home against Australia was 148 all out in Vadodara in 2007.

#2 Second-shortest game in ODI history (by balls bowled) in India

Despite being a 50-overs per-side contest, the second ODI in Visakhapatnam saw only 37 overs (222 balls) being bowled. Interestingly, this is the second-shortest (by balls bowled) men's ODI game in India (excluding shortened games).

The shortest was between Kenya and New Zealand during the 2011 World Cup in Chennai, which lasted only 191 balls.

#1 India suffered their heaviest ODI defeat (by balls remaining)

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus A day to forget for Rohit Sharma and team India A day to forget for Rohit Sharma and team India 👀#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus https://t.co/y0DHCJNK0z

The 118-run target was never going to bother the visitors but Australia decided to make a mockery of it. The Australian opening duo of Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh easily scored the required number of runs within 11 overs.

As many as 234 balls were left spare in the Australian innings when they reached the target, making it the heaviest ODI defeat for India. New Zealand had recorded the previous best when they beat India with 212 balls remaining in Hamilton in 2019. This was also Australia's third-biggest ODI win by balls remaining.

Poll : 0 votes