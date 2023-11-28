IND vs AUS 2023: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch history and T20I records

Barsapara Cricket Stadium will play host to the third T20I match between India and Australia tonight in Guwahati. India have a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, heading into the third T20I.

The pitch in Guwahati is good for batting, and teams have scored heaps of runs at this venue. It has been a high-scoring series so far between India and Australia. Fans should expect another run fest tonight.

Before the third T20I of the India vs Australia series starts, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati T20I records and stats

India have won one and lost one match in Guwahati so far. The last time this venue hosted a game was on October 2, 2022, where India beat South Africa by 16 runs in a high-scoring thriller.

Here's a list of some vital numbers you need to know from previous T20Is hosted by Guwahati:

Matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 237/3 - India vs. South Africa, 2022

Lowest team total: 118 - India vs. Australia, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 122/2 - Australia vs. India, 2017

Average first innings score: 178

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati pitch report

The pitch report for the third T20I between India and Australia will be broadcasted soon. Generally, the conditions in Guwahati have been excellent for batting, but in 2017, Australia bowled India out for 118 runs in a T20I on this ground.

Jason Behrendorff destroyed the Indian batting lineup by taking four wickets. It will be interesting to see if the deck helps the batters or pacers tonight.

Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati last T20I match

India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the previous T20I at this venue. Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul guided India to 237/3 in 20 overs. Spinner Keshav Maharaj bowled an economical spell of 2/23 in four overs.

Chasing 238 for a win, South Africa managed 221/3, riding on David Miller's century. Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets for the Men in Blue but leaked 62 runs in four overs.

25 sixes were hit in the two innings of that T20I match. Six wickets fell in the match, with spinners taking three of them.

Brief Scores: India 237/3 (Suryakumar Yadav 61, Keshav Maharaj 2/23) beat South Africa 221/3 (David Miller 106*, Arshdeep Singh 2/62) by 16 runs.