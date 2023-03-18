IND vs AUS 2023: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag pitch history and ODI records

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag will play host to the second ODI of the ongoing series between India and Australia. Hosts India lead by 1-0 in the three-match series. They will be keen to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead by winning the upcoming match.

Captain Rohit Sharma will return to the Indian playing XI for this match. He missed the first ODI due to personal reasons. In his absence, Hardik Pandya captained the side and led the Men in Blue to a five-wicket win.

Ahead of the second ODI between India and Australia, here's a look at the pitch history details of Vizag.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag ODI records & stats

ODI cricket will return to Vizag for the first time since 2019. The last time the city hosted an ODI match was back on December 18, 2019, where India beat West Indies by 107 runs.

The stadium has been a happy-hunting ground for the Men in Blue as they have won seven out of the nine completed ODIs at this venue. One of the games ended in a tie, while West Indies beat India by two wickets here in 2014.

Here's a summary of the vital stats from previous ODIs hosted by the city.

ODI matches played: 10

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 159 - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. West Indies, 2019

Best bowling figures: 5/18 - Amit Mishra (IND) vs. New Zealand, 2016

Highest team score: 387/5 - India vs. West Indies, 2019

Lowest team score: 79 - New Zealand vs. India, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 292/5 - India vs. Australia, 2010

Average first-innings score: 265

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag pitch report

The pitch at this stadium helps the batters and the spinners. In the previous ODI at this stadium, India posted a mammoth 387-run total on the board, riding on a magnificent 159-run knock from Rohit Sharma.

Back in 2016, leg-spinner Amit Mishra bowled a dream spell of 5/18 against New Zealand in Vizag and helped the Men in Blue bowl the Blackcaps out for just 79 while defending a target of 270.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Vizag last ODI match

India crushed West Indies by 107 runs in the last ODI hosted by the venue. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma each scored a hundred to guide the home team to 387/5 in 50 overs. Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 2/83 in nine overs.

In reply, West Indies were all out for 280 runs. Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav and fast bowler Mohammed Shami bagged three wickets each for Team India.

Brief Scores: India 387/5 (Rohit Sharma 159, Sheldon Cottrell 2/83) beat West Indies 280 (Shai Hope 78, Mohammed Shami 3/39) by 107 runs.

