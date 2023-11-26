IND vs AUS 2023: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram pitch history and T20I records

Greenfield International Stadium will host the second T20I of the India vs Australia series today. The Men in Blue will aim to continue their winning momentum after a two-wicket win in Vizag.

Teams batting second have achieved more success than ones batting first in white-ball games in Thiruvananthapuram. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to field first.

Before the game gets underway, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of the Greenfield Interational Stadium.

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram ODI records and stats

The pitch in Thiruvananthapuram is good for batting. India scored 390-5 against Sri Lanka in an ODI at the venue earlier this year. The wicket will also have something for fast bowlers.

Here's a list of some vital stats you should know from the previous T20Is played in Thiruvananathapuram:

Matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 173/2 - West Indies vs India, 2019

Lowest team total: 106/8 - South Africa vs India, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 173/2 - West Indies vs India, 2019

Average first innings score: 138

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram pitch report

The pitch report for the second T20I between India and Australia will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss takes place. Pace bowlers will receive some help from the surface initially. Batters will have to play cautiously in the powerplay overs.

Teams batting second have won both the full 20-over games at the venue. The conditions may improve for batters in the second innings.

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram last T20I match

India beat South Africa by eight wickets in the last T20I hosted by Thiruvananthapuram. The Indians bowled brilliantly and restricted the Proteas to 106-8 in 20 overs. Arshdeep Singh won the Man of the Match award for his spell of 3-32.

KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav scored half-centuries each for India who romped home in 16.4 overs and with eight wickets to spare. Eleven sixes were hit in the game, while pacers bagged nine of 10 wickets that fell.

Brief Scores: India 110/2 (KL Rahul 51*, Kagiso Rabada 1/16) beat South Africa 106/8 (Keshav Maharaj 41*, Arshdeep Singh 3/32) by 8 wickets.