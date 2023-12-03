IND vs AUS 2023: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

The fifth T20I of the India vs Australia series will take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, December 3. India have already secured an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The two teams could thus experiment with their line-ups in this dead rubber contest.

With this series, former champions India and Australia kicked off their preparations for the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup, set to be hosted by the West Indies and USA. There have been some positives for both sides in this series, and they will both be keen to end the series on a winning note.

Before the fifth T20I of the India vs Australia series starts, here's a look at the pitch history and T20I records of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru T20I records and stats

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is known to be a batting paradise, while the short boundaries also usually result in run-fests. Fans should thus expect a high-scoring clash between India and Australia in the fifth T20I.

Bengaluru hosted the India vs Netherlands match in ODI World Cup 2023 last month, where India scored 410 runs. The Indian team, albeit much changed from that match, should enjoy itself on Sunday as well.

Here are some important stats from the previous T20Is hosted by Bengaluru:

Matches played: 8

Matches won by teams batting first: 2

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 113* - Glenn Maxwell (AUS) vs. India, 2019

Best bowling figures: 6/25 - Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) vs. England, 2017

Highest team total: 202/6 - India vs. England, 2017

Lowest team total: 127 - England vs. India, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 194/3 - Australia vs. India, 2019

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report for the fifth T20I between India and Australia will be broadcasted shortly. As mentioned previously, the conditions should be great for batting, and a high-scoring game can be expected.

The last T20I at this venue was abandoned due to rain. There is a 16% chance of rain during the match hours in Bengaluru on Sunday.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last T20I match

South Africa beat India by nine wickets in the last T20I hosted by Bengaluru on September 22, 2019.

The visitors' disciplined bowling performance kept India down to 134/9 in 20 overs. Chasing 135 for a win, the Proteas scored 140/1 in 16.5 overs, riding on Quinton de Kock's half-century. Ten sixes were hit in that match, while 10 wickets fell across both innings, with spinners taking three of them.

Brief Scores: India 134/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 36, Kagiso Rabada 3/39) lost to South Africa 140/1 (Quinton de Kock 79*, Hardik Pandya 1/23) by 9 wickets.