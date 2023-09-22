IND vs AUS 2023: PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch history, and ODI records

PCA IS Bindra Stadium will host the opening match of the India vs Australia ODI series today. It is a three-match series between the two former ODI World Cup winning teams. This series will help the two sides finalize their team combinations for the upcoming World Cup.

Australia toured India earlier this year as well, where they recorded a 2-1 win in a three-match ODI series. The Aussies will be keen to register another series victory over the Men in Blue. On the other side, India will aim to continue their winning momentum after a splendid performance in Asia Cup.

Before the series starts, here's a look at the pitch history and ODI records of PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali ODI records & stats

Mohali has hosted 25 ODI matches so far. India have been a part of 16 out of those 25 matches, recording 10 wins and six defeats. In March 2019, Australia beat India by four wickets, pulling off the highest successful run-chase at this venue.

Here are some other important numbers that fans should know from the previous ODIs hosted by Mohali:

Matches played: 25

Matches won by teams batting first: 15

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 208* - Rohit Sharma (IND) vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Best bowling figures: 5/21 - Makhaya Ntini (SA) vs. Pakistan, 2006

Highest team total: 392/4 - India vs. Sri Lanka, 2017

Lowest team total: 89 - Pakistan vs. South Africa, 2006

Highest successful run-chase: 359/6 - Australia vs. India, 2019

Average first innings score: 272

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali pitch report

The pitch in Mohali is a batting paradise. Fast bowlers receive some help from the surface initially, but the batters end up ruling the roost as the match progresses. The average first innings score in ODIs hosted by Mohali is 272, showing how much the batters have enjoyed playing at this venue.

The Mohali pitch report for the first ODI between India and Australia will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. Anything around 310-320 would be a par first-innings score.

PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali Last ODI match

Australia defeated India by four wickets in the last ODI match hosted by Mohali. The game took place on March 10, 2019. Shikhar Dhawan's 115-ball 143 helped India post a 358-run total on the board. Chasing 359 for a win, the Aussies reached 359/6 in 47.5 overs, riding on Peter Handscomb's century.

19 sixes were smacked by the batters in that high-scoring India vs Australia match. A total of 15 wickets fell, with pace bowlers taking 12 of them.

Brief Scores: India 358/9 (Shikhar Dhawan 143, Pat Cummins 5/70) lost to Australia 359/6 (Peter Handscomb 117, Jasprit Bumrah 3/63) by 4 wickets.