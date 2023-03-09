IND vs AUS 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score most runs in the 4th Test in Ahmedabad 

After three entertaining clashes, India and Australia are set to lock horns for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday, March 9.

India will be under more pressure to perform after the defeat in the third Test in Indore. A win would seal their place in the ICC World Test Championship (2021-23) final.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus #india Rohit Sharma hits back at Ravi Shastri who called his side overconfident after the loss in the third BGT series Rohit Sharma hits back at Ravi Shastri who called his side overconfident after the loss in the third BGT series 👀#CricketTwitter #india #indvsaus #india https://t.co/VV2IWLYSVs

Australia, meanwhile, will be high on confidence following their nine-wicket win in the third Test. While clinching the final Test won't be a piece of cake for the visitors, they will certainly look to give India a stern test in the upcoming game.

The pitch in Ahmedabad is expected to be the best one for batting in the series so far. This would mean that there's a high possibility of the match extending beyond just three days of play.

Great application and discipline will still be required for batters from both teams to be successful in the encounter.

On that note, let's take a look at the three possible batters who could score the most runs in the upcoming fourth Test between India and Australia.

#3 Cheteshwar Pujara - IND

India v Australia - 2nd Test: Day 3

Cheteshwar Pujara has made crucial second-innings contributions in each of the last two Tests and seems to be finding his rhythm.

The No. 3 batter was under pressure to perform but his recent outings, including a vital half-century in testing conditions in Indore, earned him all the plaudits.

The 35-year-old loves batting against Australia, having mustered almost 2000 Test runs against them and would like to end the series on a high.

#2 Marnus Labuschagne - AUS

Australia v West Indies - First Test: Previews

Marnus Labuschagne, the ICC World's No. 1 ranked Test batter, hasn't had a prolific Test series so far.

Labuschagne is yet to register a half-century in his first series in India, with his highest individual score being 49, which he scored in the first innings of the opening Test in Nagpur.

The 28-year-old, however, was perhaps the visitors' best batter across the two innings in Indore. He recorded a gritty 91-ball 31 in the first innings before taking his side home handsomely with an unbeaten 28 in the second innings.

It wouldn't be a surprise if Labuschagne builds on his performance and goes big in the fourth Test.

#1 Virat Kohli - IND

India v Australia - 3rd Test: Day 3

The Indian batting unit hasn't shone in the series so far, and Virat Kohli's form has played a big part in that.

Kohli has averaged only 22 with the bat in the ongoing series, mustering 111 runs across five innings. It's been more than three years since fans witnessed a special red-ball innings by Kohli.

Much like Pujara and Labuschagne, the former Indian skipper has also looked assured in his defense in some of his innings this series.

Given that Kohli averages almost 60 in fourth Test matches of series, the 34-year-old will be determined to get his act together in Ahmedabad.

