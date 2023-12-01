IND vs AUS 2023: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur pitch history and T20 records

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium will host the fourth T20I between India and Australia on Friday, December 1. India have a 2-1 lead in the five-match home series. A win in Raipur tonight can help India take an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Raipur has hosted Road Safety World Series matches in the recent past. The wicket has been helpful to batters and spinners in those games. The penultimate game between India and Australia will be the first time Raipur will host a T20I match.

Before the fourth T20I of the India vs Australia series starts, here's a look at the T20 records and pitch history of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur T20 records and stats

The pitch in Raipur has been good for batting. Last year, this venue hosted five matches of the Road Safety World Series. All teams managed to cross the 140-run mark in their respective innings.

Here's a list of some vital stats from the five matches of Road Safety World Series 2022 hosted by Raipur:

Matches played: 5

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 213/5 - Sri Lanka Legends vs Bangladesh Legends, 2022

Lowest team total: 143/8 - Bangladesh Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends, 2022

Highest successful run-chase: 175/5 - India Legends vs Australia Legends, 2022

Lowest first innings score defended: 172/9 - Sri Lanka Legends vs West Indies Legends, 2022

Average first innings score: 182

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur pitch report

The pitch report for the fourth T20I of the India vs Australia series will be broadcasted live a few minutes before the toss. As mentioned ahead, the batters should enjoy themselves at this venue. There might be some help for the spin bowlers as well.

India Legends wicketkeeper Naman Ojha smashed a hundred in the last T20 at this venue. Meanwhile, medium pacers Vinay Kumar and Nuwan Kulasekara bagged three wickets each.

Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur last T20 match

India Legends beat Sri Lanka Legends by 33 runs in the last T20 hosted by Raipur. The match took place on October 1, 2022. It was the final of the Road Safety World Series season two.

Naman Ojha's fantastic 71-ball 108* guided India Legends to 195/6 in 20 overs. Chasing 196 for a win, Sri Lanka Legends got all out for 162 runs in 18.5 overs despite a 22-ball 51 from Ishan Jayaratne.

Eight sixes were hit by the two teams in that game. A total of 16 wickets fell, with pace bowlers taking 12 of them.

Brief Scores: India Legends 195/6 (Naman Ojha 108*, Nuwan Kulasekara 3/29) beat Sri Lanka Legends 162 (Ishan Jayaratne 51, Vinay Kumar 3/38) by 33 runs.